BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe Tuesday announced agreements for future football series between the Cougars and the University of Central Florida of the American Athletic Conference and Rice University of Conference USA.
The Cougars and Knights are scheduled to meet at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando on Nov. 11, 2023, with the second game set for Aug. 31, 2024, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. The two schools have previously met twice in football. The Cougars defeated UCF 24-17 in Provo in 2011 and the Knights won the second game of the series 31-24 in overtime in Orlando in 2014.
Since joining the FBS in 1996, UCF has won six conference championships and completed an undefeated season in 2017. The Knights have made 10 postseason bowl appearances, including winning two major bowls—the 2014 Fiesta Bowl and the 2018 Peach Bowl.
BYU and Rice University will play a two-game series scheduled for Sept. 29, 2023 in Provo, with game two slated for Sept. 27, 2025 at historic Rice Stadium in Houston, home of Super Bowl VIII in 1974. The Cougars and the Owls have previously met twice in football as members of the 16-team Western Athletic Conference. BYU defeated Rice 49-0 in Provo in 1996 on its way to a 14-1 record and a No. 5 national ranking. The Owls won the next meeting 27-14 the following season at Rice Stadium to even the overall series 1-1.
Rice began playing football in 1912 and have won eight conference titles. The Owls have made 12 bowl appearances, including the Sugar Bowl as well as a win at the Orange Bowl and three Cotton Bowls victories.