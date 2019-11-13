FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced BYU passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick as a 2019 Broyles Award nominee, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.
The 41 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 130 Division I programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a College Football Hall of Fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
Roderick, also serving as the quarterbacks coach, has driven a passing game averaging 281.8 yards per game, ranked No. 27 nationally.
The former BYU wideout has coached three different starting quarterbacks to wins this season, including season starter Zach Wilson, a sophomore, and redshirt freshmen backups Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney.
Wilson was averaging 262.4 passing yards per game before injury, with wins over Tennessee and No. 24 USC. In relief, Hall and Romney have averaged 277.3 passing yards over the past four games and combined to throw eight touchdown passes with wins over No. 14 Boise State, Utah State and Liberty.
Under Roderick’s tutelage, the Cougars have thrown for more than 200 yards in 11 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest streak since a stretch of 12, spanning the 2011-12 seasons.
A 20-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semifinalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner. Those finalists will be invited to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 at the Marriott Hotel.