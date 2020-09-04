BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been coaching football for a long time, but he admitted the recent season-ending injury to Matt Bushman has hit him pretty hard.
“I’m hurt for the kid, I really am,” Grimes said after practice on Thursday. “I’ve been coaching for 28 years and maybe only another time or two do I remember an injury that saddened me as much as this one did. It’s because I’ve seen so much growth in Matt the last couple of years. The way that he’s trusted us as a coaching staff, the way that he’s developed as a leader and as a complete player. I have no question that he was in position to have a tremendous senior year. We’ll miss him. We really will. We’ll miss his leadership and we’ll miss his play on the field.”
Taking Bushman’s 125 career receptions and experience out of the Cougar offense has obviously presented some challenges for Grimes and the offensive coaching staff in terms of calling plays on Monday against Navy.
“The show goes on, right?” Grimes said. “The next step for us as a coaching staff was to sit down and go, ‘OK, you don’t replace Matt, but how do we do our best collectively to make up the difference?’ And that’s what it’s going to take. It’s not going to take any one player just taking his spot. So there are some plays that Isaac Rex might take his spot, another where Masen Wake might. On some plays we might change from 12 personnel to 11 personnel.
“So there are a number of plays where we’ll just insert another tight end, and on some plays we might target someone else as the primary receiver. But it certainly affected our game plan and the first thing was to try and do our best to get the right guys in the right spots.”
Grimes said Rex, a promising redshirt freshman and Wake, a sophomore more known for his blocking, will assume most of the tight end reps on Monday.
“I have no question that the two of them have the ability to get the job done,” Grimes said. “It will be a big challenge playing against a really good team and a really good defense in their first game. I would suspect they will play well and rise to the challenge, but it will be work for them. We’ll give them as many reps as we can to get them ready for those scenarios.”
Grimes was complimentary of the Navy defensive scheme and how effective it was last season.
“It’s a little atypical from what you normally see from an academy defense in that they are very aggressive and play more zero coverage blitzes than what I’ve seen from anyone since I was coaching at Virginia Tech with Bud Foster,” Grimes said. “He would call zero blitzes at any time and from anywhere. Most defenses reserve those blitzes for specific scenarios, maybe low red zone inside the 10-yard line or goal line situations or at the end of a game when they need to get the ball back. With these guys (Navy) you could get a zero blitz on first-and-10 from your own 30-yard line and they would think nothing of it.”
Junior Dax Milne said he and the other receivers are prepared to step up and play well in Bushman’s absence.
“I wouldn’t use the word pressure but we definitely are more aware that we need to fill in the kind of role that Matt was in,” Milne said. “We’re kind of using different guys for different plays that Matt was a key part of. We were already going in planning on making plays but it (Bushman’s injury) is just another point of motivation for us.”