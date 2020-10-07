BYU fans and media members who religiously follow the release of the weekly Cougar football depth chart know that the 2020 version of that chart is different.
On the defensive side, BYU lists 14 starting positions, despite the fact that only 11 can play at a time. In addition, the Cougars often make wholesale substitutions on the defensive line, at linebacker or in the secondary during a game.
Assistant head coach Ed Lamb said it’s all about the evolution of college football.
“When I was playing (in the mid-1990s) we didn’t have games that went above 60 snaps,” Lamb said. “You might have one a year, but the game as changed. You see teams now running tempo whether they are behind or outmatched. They’re trying to run as many plays as they can. Since that philosophy has really transcended throughout football — changing up tempo and going as fast as possible — I think that at that time all coaches started to look at what point players were wearing down.”
Lamb said most offenses the Cougars face have five or six different personnel groups and plenty of varied formations, so defenses have adapted to match those changes. Because of the high tempo, BYU sets a limit of around 60 plays per defensive player.
“Every game it’s really flexible that way,” Lamb said. “It’s a difficult question to answer. In general, the idea is to go in and play the No. 1’s — those who we’ve identified as the top players — as much as possible, with the caveat being that once a player’s snap count goes above 60 there becomes a little bit of an issue for fatigue, if not for that game then over the course of a season.
“We try to continually evaluate how the tempo of the game is going, how many plays in the first quarter and for a half, to make sure that we keep guys on track. At each position we might have a 1A or a 1B so the rotation might be different at those positions. We might be looking at an equal number of snaps. At other positions, we might have five snaps for every two of another guy.”
Again, the key is flexibility and having options depending on that week’s opponent.
“Here’s what you see in that depth chart for us,” Lamb said. “I don’t think you’ll find any team in college or professional football that’s just a 4-3 defense or just a 3-4 defense, or they just play three linebackers all the time, or four and five defensive backs. There are so many changes and nuances to defenses and we’ve just been more out front sharing that.”
The philosophy is paying off this season. The defense is giving up just eight points and 214.3 yards per game in 2020. The total defense number is No. 1 in the country.
Lamb identified three defensive leaders, safeties Troy Warner and Zayne Anderson along with linebacker/safety Kavika Fanua, as the players who most often approach that 60-play limit.
“That’s a ton of experience back there,” Lamb said. “Those three guys with the number of starts and number of tackles that they made, the interceptions, passes broken up, number of checks and calls over their time and experience, they offer us a huge benefit.”
Warner, who picked up his first career interception last week against Louisiana Tech, said the defensive players work well together no matter who is in the game.
“I think at the end of the day, being able to have guys to have the depth — and the trust of the coaches to put any guy in — is going to play to our advantage because they have fresh legs,” Warner said. “Guys are able to go out there and play with 100 percent effort and not have to worry about being tired and all that kind of stuff.
“Whether you’re the guy in or the guy supporting his teammates, I think we all want to strive for great plays and to play the game to the best of our ability. It’s not as if when we’re not in we’re hoping the guy in front of us won’t play well. We want everybody on the team to do well so we can be great together.”