Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.