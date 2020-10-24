Seth and Shannon McCune’s four children thought they were headed for a typical family outing, maybe ice skating or out to eat.
Instead, their parents surprised them with a special kind of road trip.
The McCunes set out from Omaha, Nebraska for Utah on Friday. They will attend Saturday’s BYU-Texas State football game, among the 6,000 fans allowed to enter LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time this season.
Seth McCune posted a video on Twitter of surprising his kids -- Dallin (12), Charlie (11), Ellie (9) and Jack (5) – while in their car.
Shannon McCune asked the children where they wanted to go. Jack said “ice skating!” and Dallin – perhaps getting a premonition on what was about to go down – said, “Utah!”
Dallin then looked in the back of the vehicle, saw coats and suitcases and exclaimed, “Oh, my, gosh!”
Seth McCune asked his children if they wanted to go to the game. They all said yes. He said, “OK, let’s go.”
Charlie didn’t believe his parents were telling the truth.
“I want to go but I know we’re not because we would have packed,” Charlie said.
“Hey, look behind you in the trunk,” Dallin said.
When the children were told the suitcases were in the back and they were ready to go, they began to celebrate like crazy.
It’s probably how a lot of Cougar fans feel after sitting the first three home games out.
“As soon as we knew they were letting fans into the stadium for the Texas State game, we started making plans,” Seth McCune said. “This was going to be a super unique experience and I really wanted to be a part of it. I have an incredibly understanding wife so we packed the car and got ready. The kids didn’t have a clue.”
Seth McCune was raised a BYU football fan in Salt Lake City and has lasting memories of going to games as a youngster. He met his wife while attending BYU. Even when his job took him to Nebraska, he and his family stayed Cougar football fans. He has season tickets and often gives them away to friends.
The McCunes are Husker football fans as well – if you live in the state, it’s kind of a thing – and attended the BYU-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in 2015. Everyone was decked out in Cougar gear but Charlie wore a Husker hat as well.
“My kids were born in Nebraska, so they are Nebraska fans, too,” Seth McCune said. “Luckily, BYU and Nebraska usually don’t play at the same time. But our priority is always BYU.”
It’s a family tradition for the McCunes on game day to go the store so the children can pick out their favorite treat. Then they all watch the game on television.
“Last Friday for the Houston game, my five-year-old son was up at 12:15 p.m. watching Dax Milne catch the clinching touchdown,” Seth McCune said. “We tend to let them stay up a little later for the games. When I was a kid I created some great memories with BYU games. This is something we can do as a family.”
The McCunes were planning on attending the BYU-Minnesota game in 2020 before it was cancelled, and also intended to go to the home opener against Troy, but fans weren’t allowed in the stadium.
Saturday evening, after visiting with their Seth’s parents in Kearns, the McCunes will be sitting in the south end of LaVell Edwards Stadium watching their favorite football team.
Five-year-old Jack wanted to make sure everyone knows this is very first BYU football game in Provo.
Now pass the Cougar Tails and be on the lookout for Cosmo.