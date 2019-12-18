BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson couldn’t have been surprised Wednesday evening after practice when he was asked about his younger brother Josh Wilson, a star linebacker at Corner Canyon.
Josh Wilson was one of 13 athletes who submitted their letters of intent Wednesday and made it official that they were joining the Cougar family on early signing day.
Zach Wilson said he didn’t feel like he did much at all to influence his brother’s decision.
“We didn’t have a ton of conversations about it,” Zack Wilson said. “I think it was about opportunity and where he wants to be. He’s heard about my experience and these are the guys he wants to be around. He can be by family, just down the street. I think he fits in well here, so it didn’t take a ton of convincing or anything like that.”
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was asked which of the new players he was most excited about having on the team — and predictably he refused to play favorites.
“I love all of them,” Sitake said. “We had a lot of coaches who went throughout the area and found some good prospects. Then they were turned over to the position coaches, who developed a relationship with them and saw they could fit with this program both on and off the field.”
It was a balanced class for the Cougars, with seven of the guys slated to be on the offensive side of the ball and six listed as defensive players.
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said there weren’t any surprises in the group that signed on Wednesday from his point of view.
“I felt like we did a great job recruiting skill to replace a couple of spots where we lose some guys in particular,” Grimes said. “There was no one that signed on offense that we didn’t anticipate signing and no one that we thought would that didn’t.”
Recruiting observers, however, appeared to be somewhat surprised that BYU got a letter of intent from wide receiver Kody Epps, a star at Mater Dei High School in Los Angeles who had 93 receptions, 1,735 yards and 28 TDs last year.
“We had a connection with his family but once they got on campus — and this really for all the recruits — they got to meet the faculty and staff as well as the football team,” Sitake said. “These visits are really about our players telling us whether or not a recruit is a BYU guy and it came back unanimously positive about him being a guy who would be a great fit for us.”
Epps was one of three wide receivers added by BYU on Wednesday, with the other two being Terence Fall from San Bernardino, California, and Chris Jackson, a junior college transfer also from California.
“We needed to get some speed and some difference-makers who can catch the ball and make a big gain,” Sitake said. “We have some of those guys but the more the merrier for us.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cougars added three defensive linemen but also placed an emphasis on defensive backs.
“I’m happy with where we are at,” BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said. “We got some of the guys we were after and I’m happy with where they are at. I’m excited for them to come in and get developed. You are always looking for good corners. That’s always been a focus.”
Sitake said most of the players who were announced as signing on Wednesday are guys who will likely be part of the team in 2020. Other guys also submitted letters of intent, including some from Utah Valley, but didn’t have their names officially announced because many plan to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints before enrolling at BYU.
“We’re kind of restricted with the numbers that we can officially announce,” Sitake said. “We over-signed, knowing that we will have guys go on missions and guys who are going greyshirt. We had a good group of guys who did that this year.”
Sitake said it is always nice to get to this point and have the athletes officially confirm their verbal commitments.
“It’s just good because now they are part of the family,” Sitake said. “We can count them in and plan on their future. We can see where they fit while they can move on with getting admitted into school and finishing up their semesters.”
