Since the end result was a loss, it was almost inevitable that BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake would field questions during Monday’s media teleconference about whether going on the road to play Coastal Carolina was the right move.
After the second inquiry, Sitake decided to be very clear about the mentality of his program:
“You are asking a guy who loves to coach and a team that loves to play if they would like to play a game,” Sitake said. “Yes! If there is a chance we could play a double-header and play back-to-back games, we would take that. I love coaching these guys because they love playing football. We have a bunch of football junkies who love the game — and we aren’t playing they’re watching it. We just want play. You know what you are made of when you compete and put yourself in some uncomfortable positions against the best.”
Sitake recalled being shown BYU’s schedules when he got the head coaching job.
“I wished I was a player,” Sitake said. “I wished I could play against all these P5 teams on this type of schedule. We recruited guys here who were really attracted to that type of schedule. I get to coach these awesome kids who love to compete. Win or lose, they love to play the game and love playing the best.”
Cougar junior wide receiver Dax Milne had the most heartbreaking play of the 22-17 loss at Coastal Carolina, getting stopped a yard short of the goal line after catching the ball on the final play of the game.
He said it’s still hard to think about that moment.
“We had ran that play before with me coming across the middle, so we thought we could do it again,” Milne said. “I thought I could’ve tried to be more in the end zone when I made the catch but it was rough. They were all lined up and ready for it. It was tough to be one yard short, but it is what it is.”
But he also said he just views that pain as part of playing football.
“Losing is part of the came,” Milne said. “It happens. It hurts. I think that happening is going to put a chip on our shoulder. We aren’t done yet. We’ve got a lot more to say and we would like any opportunity we can get to go prove ourselves.”
It’s that approach, that passion for competition regardless of the outcome, that Sitake loves to see in his players.
“I saw a team that was excited to play football,” Sitake said. “When we announced that a game was going to happen, you should’ve heard the excitement in our team. When we flew back, I was still thankful we were able to play that game. The guys worked so hard. We are sitting at 9-1 with 10 games played and hopefully we can get more.”
He said that while postseason opportunities might impact things, his squad would still like to add one more contest on Dec. 19 before the end of the regular season.
“I don’t know how it is going to work with bowl games and things like that,” Sitake said. “Depending on when those are at, if there is a chance than we would love to play another game. It would all have to work out with the schedule. We want to get out there and play football. This last one didn’t go our way but we love playing the game.”
Now the focus in on seeing what the team does this week.
“Losses hurt — and they are supposed to,” Sitake said. “You worked hard and you care so much. Our guys are very competitive. But it is something you can respond to in a positive way. It’s about what you are going to do next. You can’t let it affect the next performance.”
He hopes he sees a team that is able to execute at the level it expects of itself instead of falling short like it did against the Chanticleers.
“There are a lot of things we can improve on and we’re looking forward to getting those fixed,” Sitake said. “I thought our guys played hard and had great effort. I think we have been accustomed to playing better in a lot of different ways. I can’t say that we played at our best but I can say that we’re looking forward to this weekend.”