The BYU football team is in full fall-camp mode right now. At least, that’s the official word. No one outside of the program has seen a snap.
Through the first two weeks there have been two live scrimmages with another scheduled for Thursday. Reports from the coaches and players are that the offense is tearing it up.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake explained that the defense is also preparing for the Navy option, and that could be part of the reason the offense has been able to move the ball so well in scrimmages.
But there’s no question this year’s Cougar offense has some giddy-up.
“Our offensive line is super talented and so is our offense,” sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Summers said.
One of the names at running back that keeps popping up is sophomore Tyler Allgeier.
“Tyler Allgeier had a couple of amazing runs,” BYU junior receiver Dax Milne said. “He broke off a couple of big ones. It’s impressive to see whether I’m on the sideline or blocking down field, to see him make a couple of guys miss and run through a couple of guys.”
Allgeier is the all-time rushing leader at Kaiser High School in Fontana, Calif. As a senior, he rushed for 2,470 yards and 29 touchdowns but was just a two-star recruit and ended up with only one scholarship offer (from Division II Southwest Nazarene). Allgeier chose to be a preferred walk-on at BYU and redshirted in 2018.
Another BYU running back you may have heard of from Fontana? The program’s leading rusher, Jamaal Williams, currently in his fourth year with the Green Bay Packers.
The biggest problem for BYU coaches when it comes to Allgeier has been where to play him. In 2019, Allgeier was good enough to earn playing time at linebacker and posted 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. He had nine tackles in the in against Boise State.
When injuries started to mount at the running back spot, Allgeier made the transition to that room and posted 17 carries for 119 yards along with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown receiving. In the Hawaii Bowl, Allgeier had eight carries for 77 yards and probably should have touched the ball one more time on BYU’s final possession that resulted in a punt, setting up the Warriors for the game-winning drive.
Allgeier played in all 13 games last season with turns at linebacker, running back and kick returner.
BYU has several options at running back this season including versatile senior Lopini Katoa, redshirt freshman Jackson McChesney, sophomore Sione Fuha, junior college transfer Hinckley Ropati, sophomore walk-on Chase Wester and freshman Bruce Garrett. The Cougars have also given receivers Luc Andrada and Javelle Brown a few carries during fall camp.
That list does not include Utah graduate transfer DeVontae Henry-Cole, who bailed on the Cougars to join the Utah State program in July.
“People come and go,” Allgeier said. “They have to want to be here and be here to put in the effort. He went to USU and that was best for him. We all have an attitude with newcomers with other people here that we’re all trying to get the starting job. We’re all going to work together and do our best.”
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Allgeier said he likes to watch video of NFL running backs Marshawn Lynch and Adrian Peterson to help craft his running style.
“I’ve worked on my speed a lot during the offseason,” Allgeier said. “For sure I’m an inside runner but I’m working on my speed to be both. Hopefully all the hard work and determination can put it all into one.”
Allgeier said he was confident the offense can have a big year running behind an experienced line.
“They are the ones that start everything, so if they bring juice, we bring juice right behind them, especially when we’re running the ball,” he said. “For sure we have a lot of leaders on the offensive line and we’re very grateful for them.”