If you have a 3-year-old that looks like he might be a big-time football player, it's possible he could be on the field when BYU hosts Stanford -- in 2035.
Yes, it's never too early to start making plans.
The Cougars and the Cardinal announced Wednesday a four-game extention to their current football series making eight scheduled games between the two football programs.
The first will take place at Stanford on Nov. 28. 2020 in the regular-season finale with the other games then being set for various seasons over a 15-year span.
It is a slate that favors the Cardinal in terms of location, since four of the first five are slated to take place in California before Stanford comes to Provo for the final three games.
Here is the complete release from BYU:
"BYU and Stanford today announced a four-game extension of their football series, extending the upcoming series to eight games.
"Having met twice previously in 2003 and 2004, the Cougars and Cardinal of the Pac-12 are set to meet again this year in the regular-season finale in Stanford, California, on Nov. 28, 2020 in the first of four previously announced matchups. The extension adds contests in 2026 and 2028 in Stanford and 2031 and 2035 in Provo to the games already set for 2020 and 2022 in Stanford and 2025 and 2029 in Provo.
"Like the 2020 game, the two programs will meet on Thanksgiving weekends for the announced dates at Stanford Stadium, with season-ending games also slated for Nov. 26, 2022, Nov. 28, 2026 and Nov. 25, 2028. The Cougars will host the Cardinal at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025, Sept. 1, 2029, Aug. 30, 2031 and Sept. 1, 2035.
"Stanford leads the series 2-0 after defeating the Cougars 18-14 in Provo on Sept. 20, 2003, and again the following year 37-10 at Stanford on Sept. 11, 2004.
"Kickoff times and television plans for the games will be determined and announced during the scheduled seasons."