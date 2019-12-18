Signing an official letter of intent to play football at the collegiate level is a big step for athletes and their families.
Forget the hype about potential ... forget the "star" ratings ... forget the analysis about fit or filling a need.
This is about celebrating the accomplishments that got an individual to the point that they can continue playing the game at the next level.
So congratulations to the first signee of the 2020 BYU football recruiting class, Micah Harper.
The signing of the 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back from Chandler, Arizona, was officially announced by the Cougars just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
"Ever since I was a kid, I've had aspirations of playing Division I football," Harper said in a tweet posted on his @Micah_Harper6 Twitter account on Tuesday. "To start, I would like to thank all of the coaches who recruited me and gave me the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing football at the collegiate level. Next, I would like to thank all of my coaches, the Basha Bear Nation, friends and most importantly my family for supporting me throughout this process."
The second player to join the Cougar football ranks was Bruce Garrett, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Texarkana, Texas.
Next up to sign for BYU was Sol-Jay Maiava, a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback from Laie, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.
It wasn't surprising to have the next athlete be Josh Wilson, the talented younger brother of Cougar sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson.
Josh Wilson is listed as a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Draper who played a big role in getting Corner Canyon back-to-back state high school football titles.
BYU added its second running back when Nukuluve Helu, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete from Tooele sent in his letter of intent.
His tweet from his @nukuluve Twitter account simply read: "Yezzzirrr!!!"
The first interior lineman to sign was Sitalingi Havea, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound defensive lineman from Chandler, Arizona.
"Dreams came true today🙏🏾" he posted on his @sitalingihavea Twitter account.
BYU football fans concerned about the wide receiver position were likely glad to see Kody Epps join the Cougar recruiting class. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Los Angeles had a tremendous year at Mater Dei High School (93 receptions, 1,735 yards, 28 TDs).
It didn't take long for a second receiver joined Epps as Terence Fall, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver from San Bernardino, Calif., was the next signing announced by BYU.
The Cougars also got another Wilson (this one no relation to Zach and Josh Wilson) as 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior college transfer defensive back Jacques Wilson from Culver City, Calif., and West Los Angeles College signed his letter of intent.
Check back for updates as more Cougar football signings are announced.