Whenever reporters have asked the inevitable questions about the uncertainty of the 2020 season this week, the responses from the BYU football players and coaches have been pretty uniform:
They'll keep working until they are told to stop and they'll be ready to play anyone, anywhere.
Still, it must be kind of nice for the Cougars to finally be able to expect to have a home game.
BYU announced Thursday morning that it will host Troy in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 26 as part of a two-game series.
The Cougars are slated to travel to Troy, Alabama, for the second game on Sept. 5, 2026.
"Troy has been one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference for many years," BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said in the press release. "Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, we worked out a contract with Troy over the past three weeks and look forward to facing the Trojans."
This is the second game the Cougars have added to a schedule that was decimated as teams decided to either play conference-only schedules or postpone football altogether until 2021.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
There is a tie between BYU and Troy as former Cougar offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is the offensive coordinator for the Trojans.
While not specified in the press release, it is likely that the deal has contingencies since the COVID-19 pandemic could make playing impossible for one or both of the teams.
Here is the complete release from BYU:
"Brigham Young University and Troy University today announced the schools have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the first game being played on Sept. 26, 2020, in LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"The second game between the Cougars and the Trojans is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2026, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. The game in Provo will be broadcast on an ESPN network with the kickoff time announced at a later date.
"'Troy has been one of the top football programs in the Sun Belt Conference for many years,' said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. 'Despite the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, we worked out a contract with Troy over the past three weeks and look forward to facing the Trojans.'
"The two universities have never met before in football. Troy was founded in 1887 and is celebrating its 100th season of collegiate football. The Trojans have won 21 conference championships, including six Sun Belt Conference titles in the past 14 years (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2017). Troy has also won its last four bowl games, including a 42-32 victory over Buffalo in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. Before becoming a DI FBS program in 2001, the Trojans won three national football titles in 1968 (NAIA) and 1984 and 1987 (DII).
"Former BYU offensive line coach Ryan Pugh is currently the offensive coordinator at Troy."