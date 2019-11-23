AMHERST — With the BYU football team having lost two running backs for the season and having two others hampered by injuries, the Cougars turned to freshman Jackson McChesney to carry the load on the ground in Saturday's 56-24 win at UMass.
How well did he deliver?
Well, all he did was set a new freshman rushing record for BYU, wracking up 228 yards on only 15 carries with two touchdowns. It was the sixth-most yards gained in a single game in Cougar history (see info box).
"We knew he was a playmaker," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game. "It was just a matter of him getting his legs back and getting healthy. We knew we were going to try to keep him to the four-game limit so he could redshirt. He's still not 100 percent yet. He's still coming back and trying to get healthy, trying to get back the legs he had when he was at Lone Peak -- but he's a speedster. Whenever he breaks through to the next level, it's probably a big play for him."
McChesney had shown a couple of flashes of his ability in the home win over Idaho State on Nov. 23, with 10 carries for 46 yards (and one big run that was called back on a penalty).
But he was at his explosive best against the Minutemen -- although McChesney said he doesn't deserve much of the credit.
"The line is opening up the holes and then guys like Masen Wake are throwing their bodies at people just so we can get through," McChesney said. "Coach was saying the entire game that we had to make someone miss or someone else was going to score. That was our mentality from the running back room."
That's exactly what McChesney did on his first touchdown run, an impressive 44-yard dash where he broke a couple of tackles.
"It felt really good," McChesney said. "I remember lowering my shoulder at that guy, then realizing I was still on my feet. I went in the end zone and grabbed the ball -- but I really didn't know what I was doing with it. I threw it over the referee's head because I was just so excited to be in the end zone for the first time."
It had been a rough week for the Cougar running backs with freshman Sione Finau being lost for the year with a knee injury in practice on Tuesday, so having a big day on the field had even more meaning.
"It's hard to see someone go down, especially someone you are with every single day," McChesney said. "It's a sad experience for all of us but it kind of motivated us to be able to go get it this week, to show up for Sione."
But the BYU offense appeared to be comfortable moving forward, no matter which Cougar running back was carrying the ball.
"These guys have grit," BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson said. "Running backs coach AJ Steward) has them being the most disciplined group, the most focused group, every day in practice. They bring the juice every day so it's no surprise that guys like Jackson will step up because he's a player. He's got a great speed but it really starts with the big boys up front opening up a hole and giving these guys and opportunity to make guys miss. They were able to make guys miss in space and then they were off to the races."
McChesney has a lot of football left in his career but said he's not worried about yards or records.
"I'm just trying to do what I can, do my 1/11th," McChesney said. "Coaches are always talking about that because if everyone does their job, we're going to do great things."
Back and forth
Cougar freshman Tyler Allgeier has played a lot of minutes at linebacker this year but with the running back injuries got moved to the offensive side of the ball in the middle of this past week.
"We've had to replace him on defense because he usually gets a lot of reps," Sitake said. "I thought the coaches did an amazing job of putting together a game plan that utilized those guys' skills."
Allgeier scored BYU's first touchdown on a swing pass that he took 57 yards to the end zone. He also had six carries for 37 yards.
Health update
The game was delayed for a few minutes when UMass senior kick returner Isaiah Rodgers slipped on a return and got hit in the helmet. He ended up being carted off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Sitake said after the game, however, that he talked to Minuteman head coach Walt Bell and was told that Rodgers would be OK and that he would make a full recovery from his injury.
"I'm happy about that," Sitake said. "I think he has a lot of potential and could possibly play at the next level."
Extra points
BYU lost the coin toss, so the Cougars are now 6-7 on coin tosses this year (including overtime). UMass deferred and the Cougars got the ball first. BYU was forced to punt on its first possession ... BYU captains for Saturday’s game were Dayan Ghanwoloku (Sr. DB), JJ Nwigwe (Sr. DL), Aleva Hifo (Sr. WR) and Micah Simon (Sr. WR) ... Carrying the BYU alumni flag for the game was Jaime Cook (DB, 1994-95 from Annapolis, Maryland) ... Carrying the Cougar team flags were freshman offensive lineman Clark Barrington (USA flag), junior defensive lineman Zac Dawe (navy) and senior defensive back Beau Tanner (white) ... announced attendance at the game was 8,204, although there appeared to be fewer people than that in the stands ... game-time weather was sunny and 44 degrees with light winds.