Sometime on Sunday the BYU football team will learn who it will face in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl.
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said Wednesday that he wasn’t content to wait to start game prep.
“It could go so many different ways,” Sitake said. “It’s a waste of time for the players to project who we are going to play but the coaches are hoping we are putting in work and installing something that would be good for a certain opponent. You look at all the possibilities — and there are a lot — and they play a lot of different offenses and defenses. We might be over-preparing as coaches right now but that’s OK. We might see these teams later on in our independent schedule.”
The BYU players said they couldn’t wait to get back to work.
“Most teams relax for a couple of weeks as they get ready for their bowl game but coming off an ugly week, it sits with you,” Cougar sophomore wide receiver Gunner Romney said. “You don’t want to relax and you can’t relax because you have that in the back of your mind. It forces you to channel that energy to go to work a little bit more so you can end the season on a positive note.”
The 13-3 loss at San Diego State on Nov. 30 showed that even though BYU had gotten better in some ways, the Cougars still have issues to work on.
“We have a lot to improve on and need to utilize all the practice time that we can to make sure we are a lot cleaner, a lot better and have more production as a team,” Sitake said. “In all three phases — offense, defense, special teams — there is a lot of room to improve and get better.”
He said the focus during the three weeks leading up to the bowl game is to improve cohesion and consistency.
“We need to make sure we are functioning much better and more efficiently as a team,” Sitake said. “All of the coaches have to handle their position groups. That’s going to be one emphasis. We’re also going to be physical at practice because the only way to get better is to have some physicality.”
Romney saw some of those issues crop up when facing the talented Aztec defense in the regular season finale.
“They were a solid defense, one of the top ones in the country,” Romney said. “I feel like as an offense we have to learn to work more as a unit. It seemed like on every single play we weren’t in sync. We need to come in with more of a team mindset so we get the job done together.”
He said the BYU receivers feel like they could’ve done more to make plays.
“We’ve got to step up, help the quarterback out, make big plays and help the offense move,” Romney said. “It comes down to people stepping up in those critical times when you need a play. We need to put that on ourselves and look to make plays in the future.”
Sitake is hoping the underclassmen see this pre-bowl camp as a chance to refine their craft.
“I think there are some players who can take some huge strides in the next couple of weeks to get ready and springboard them for 2020,” Sitake said. “The mindset is to play hard for the seniors. This is the last time we get to play together. But also we are thinking about the future and thinking what we can do to build by prepping for this bowl game.”
Romney said the Cougar leaders are emphasizing a face-forward mentality as the team gets to work.
“The message is to stay positive and stick together,” Romney said. “We can’t let one game affect the next game. The big thing is to learn from your mistakes but you can’t dwell on them. That game is in the past and there is nothing you can do about it now, so keep looking forward.”