BYU junior offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu had an up-and-down week and was “a little bit shaky at times” prior to his first start in the 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 2, according to Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Perhaps that shouldn’t be surprising, since Tukuafu is a former tight end who hadn’t played a full football game since 2014 and was third in line at the center position until a couple of weeks ago.
“Tristen Hoge is actually our backup center (behind James Empey), so Joe has been our third center,” Grimes said after practice on Wednesday. “He hasn’t even been getting all the reps that a normal backup would.”
When both Hoge and Empey had health issues, Tukuafu moved to No. 1 on the depth chart.
“It felt good but as good as it felt, I know it took a lot for them to trust me to man the center spot,” Tukuafu said. “That goes a long way and it gave me a lot of confidence to run this offense and lead this team to a victory.”
His performance in practice before squaring off against the Bulldogs, however, made Grimes feel like he needed to push Tukuafu a little more.
“I challenged him really hard and reminded him after Wednesday’s practice last week that a lot of people were counting on him,” Grimes said. “He said, ‘Coach, I got you. I’m going to be ready.’ And he was.”
Tukuafu said that the reminder meant a lot.
“The way our team has functioned this year, there is a lot of trust,” Tukuafu said. “When he had told me that, I knew people were trusting me to run the show, to point out the IDs and to do my 1/11th. I’m just grateful I have teammates like that who can trust me.”
The results on the field were impressive as Tukuafu kept the Cougar offense rolling as BYU got another blowout victory.
“I’m really, really pleased with what Joe did,” Grimes said. “He’s grown so much as a person and as a player in the last couple of years. I’ve seen him kind of through his ups and downs. For him to step into that moment was a big deal. He graded out well, particularly for being in his first start and playing every snap.”
His highlight-reel moment came when the Cougars got out on a reverse and BYU fans on social media had a great time singling out Tukuafu as he led the way and drove a pair of LA Tech defenders into their own bench.
“It felt good being in the open,” Tukuafu said with a grin. “It was kind of a flashback to the tight end days when you are out in the open trying to block a defensive back. I was lucky enough to get two guys with one block, which was really fun.”
Those types of plays might have been what Tukuafu envisioned when he came to BYU as a tight end initially but Cougar offensive line coach Eric Mateos saw some potential for the 6-foot-4, 301-pound athlete at a new spot.
“He grew out of being a tight end,” Grimes said. “He was always that guy who was kind of a tweener. He was good enough of an athlete that he could play at tight end but he was probably more naturally growing towards being a lineman. Coach Mateos was the one who really pushed for it hard. He early on said that he not only thought he would be a good lineman but he thought he would be a good center.”
Tukuafu said Mateos didn’t have to come up with a big sales pitch.
“I’m one who listens to my coaches and I had meetings with them,” Tukuafu said. “They all had to believe in that move. It was trusting the scheme and the coaches. I feel like that’s what it came down to for me.”
The payoff for all that work came on a Friday night when he was finally able to enjoy a full game on the field.
“It felt good to be there, to bang some heads, to be with the boys and walk away smiling,” Tukuafu said. “I did better than I thought but there is still a lot of room for improvement.”
Tukuafu is another example of a BYU offensive line unit that can go deeper than in the past without a big dropoff. Grimes doesn’t want that to happen, of course, but he likes how Mateos and the linemen have been preparing when those moments come.
“It’s coming along,” Grimes said. “We certainly don’t want to be in the position where we are without any of our players, particularly a starter and some of our better players on the team. But it’s next man up. The guys have continued to be ready. Coach Mateos has done a great job developing some of the younger guys and getting them ready to step in.”