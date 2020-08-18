BYU second-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos stands 10 to 15 yards behind his players during practice, observing and instructing.
The offensive line has heard it all before.
“They know what I’m going to say,” Mateos said. “That’s what it comes down to. They’ve been with me now for a minute. They know what I’m going to say and I barely have to say anything.”
The breakdown of this season’s offensive line goes like this: Three seniors, five juniors, four sophomores and six freshmen. Among the 12 returning players, there are 103 total starts and 185 total games played.
Mateos is in his second year at BYU and you’d better believe he appreciates all the experience returning to the offensive line room.
“At my last job (Texas State), I started five true freshmen in two years and I almost lost my mind,” he said.
Helping keep Mateos’ sanity is 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior Brady Christensen, who has started 26 games at left tackle in two years with the Cougars.
“Coach Mateos always says leaders lead,” Christensen said. “You need to show what you’ve got every day. That’s where the focus is. He’s not always going to be there in our grills.”
Christensen was a freshman All-American in 2018 after returning from his church mission to New Zealand and has consistently graded out as the best blocker on the offensive line. This spring and summer, he worked out in the morning with Dave Stroshine in Pleasant Grove and then would try to perfect his technique in the evening, often at a nearby park.
“I focused on improving my speed and agility and tried to get stronger,” Christensen said. “We definitely want to be more violent and physical this year and not just with run blocking. Pass protection is very violent. It’s not passive. We want to impose our will on any defensive line whether it’s a run or a pass. We want to dominate on every down.”
Mateos’ expectations are clear.
“It’s the desire to hit people in the face and run through blocks,” he said. “The offensive line is the only position in all sports on the entire planet where you play with your back to the ball. The natural reaction by the body is the reaction to making contact is you want to stop your feet a little bit. You have to have the desire to play physically, run through blocks and finish people.”
Christensen will have plenty of help on the offensive line in 2020. Fellow junior James Empey has started every game since 2018 at center. Guards Tristen Hoge and Keanu Saleapaga have 37 starts between them and Clark Barrington, Blake Freeland, Harris LaChance, Kieffer Longson and redshirt Mo Unutoa will figure into plenty of action this season as well.
Mateos said his offensive line was probably mentally ready to play right now but has to continue to work to get into shape for Game 1 Sept. 7 at Navy. He added that the goal of the offensive line is to get 300 knockdown blocks this year.
“To get there, we have to have every guy getting his fair share every game,” Mateos said. “I always tell them that the best players play their best in big moments. I want to see how we play in big moments like obvious passing situations and loud crowd situations. I want to see how we play on third and short. We’re healthy. Our guys are going full speed every day. Right now we’re still in the time frame to get after it and build some toughness.”