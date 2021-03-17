BYU coach Preston Hadley came to Provo as a safeties coach, which enabled him to teach coverage and tackling skills he honed as a Cougar cornerback in 2011-12.
Throughout his coaching career, in fact, a lot of Hadley’s job have included responsibilities in the secondary, from his days as a grad assistant at BYU to stops at Santa Ana College and Weber State.
But now he’s been pushed out of his comfort zone as the Cougars have moved him to coach the defensive ends.
“Coaching the front is just a completely different world than working in and played in the back end,” Hadley said in Monday’s press teleconference. “Really the biggest difference is if you’re playing safety or corner, you’re anywhere from eight to 20 yards from from the ball. If you miss or make a false step, it doesn’t make as big of a difference as it does for a defensive lineman, where you’re six inches from the other guy. There are a lot of details in the fundamentals and technique.”
Hadley feels like the biggest thing he brings to the table in working with the defensive ends is to help them see the big picture with regards to the entire defensive scheme.
“With my background in secondary play, I think it helps me to help piece together the whole defense for the players and just help them understand,” Hadley said. “Pass rush and coverage work together. For example, say there’s a interception down the field or a DB makes a play on the ball. If you lift the hood and look at the fine print, it probably happened because a defensive lineman was doing his job by staying in front in the pass rush and getting his hands up in the throwing lanes. As I watch defense, I used to look from the back end to the front, compared to now where I’m watching it from the front of the back end. I feel like that background kind of helps piece together everything.”
He said that there has definitely been a learning curve involved but he feels like he’s making progress.
“It’s really been a good opportunity,” Hadley said. “We have a few new, younger guys who we’re actually pretty excited about. It’s been good working with them with the combination of some of the veteran guys. I’m just in coaching and learning the position as I go. It’s gone smoother than I thought.”
He is working even more closely with defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who is focusing in the interior defensive linemen as well as coordinating.
“I feel like there’s instant trust and confidence in Coach Tuiaki that he will trust me and let me coach things the way that I want to coach them,” Hadley said. “He’ll give his input but we’re big on autonomy here. They’ll let everybody make mistakes but it’s been good. It’s been smooth so far, so I’ve really been enjoying it.”
BYU junior safety Chaz Ah You has spent a lot of time with Hadley while in Provo and said the defensive ends better be ready if they are going to keep up.
“Coach Hadley has a lot of energy,” Ah You said. “You got to really keep up with his energy. He’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s always upbeat. You never see him down or quiet or anything like that. You always see him going 100%. I think that kind of carried over to the players a lot. That’s something where he left his mark on the safety room.”