BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake is generally a positive guy who loves the game and has no problem showing it.
That was on display during Tuesday's first College Football Playoff Rankings show on ESPN as he winked at the camera during one shot and waved the sign language letter "Y" while smiling during another.
But if he feels like his Cougar players aren't being respected, you see another side of him.
"I just love them so I'm going to fight for them," Sitake said in a teleconference after the show. "I want to make sure that they're represented well."
His reaction came in response to the announcement of the first College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night that put BYU at No. 14, a spot that was disappointing to both Cougar fans and to many college football analysts.
"The committee is very impressed with BYU," Iowa director of athletics and CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barda said on the rankings show on ESPN. "Zach Wilson is definitely a Heisman Trophy candidate and playing at a high level. They've beaten three or four teams that are above .500 but their best win came against Boise State who was shorthanded in that game. The committee is very impressed by BYU but their schedule compared to the teams around them came into play."
Sitake was the only coach that was interviewed on the rankings show and told the ESPN commentators that the lack of respect is "great motivation for our guys."
"I understand the position that the committee is in," Sitake said on the show. "It's a difficult year. I don't even their position but I'm going to fight for our boys. I believe in our team, believe in our depth. From the very beginning going into this season, we were really excited about the depth on this team. I understand there are a lot of great teams out there but, man, I think we are an exciting bunch to watch."
He said the Cougars have overcome COVID-19 issues and the disruption of having most of their schedule canceled by their opponents, but have consistently emphasized their desire to play the best football they can.
"That's never changed," Sitake said. "We've been the same the whole time. We've been wanting to add games the entire time. I need to remind everyone again we were the only ones that were playing football in the West. When that happened, we reached out to all these conferences that were playing football. But conferences started to make the decision to go conference-only and we knew that that was a possibility. That's why I said thank you to the Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA and the American Conference for allowing us to play those games but we've had to pivot and work and maneuver. We have a good team, we're excited about it and just want to have more opportunities to play games."
Sitake made it clear that the Cougars were hoping the highly-publicized matchup against Washington would work out, saying that players and coaches sacrificed Thanksgiving plans to have a practice on Monday to be ready in case the contest against the Huskies became a reality.
"We had a really good practice yesterday," Sitake said. "I mean, really good. We had a lot of people cancel plans with the hopes that this would happen. When it didn't work, our team was very disappointed. Any narrative that we were ducking or hiding or waiting for the announcement to happen is not true. If it was up to our players, this game would have already been scheduled and played as soon as possible. We were looking forward to the game and really confident in it."
He was very straightforward on the rankings show about the desire BYU has to get as many games as possible.
"We have two weeks left that are open, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19, where we are willing to play football," Sitake said on ESPN. "If anyone has availability to actually play those games, we would love to do it."
He said in the teleconference that he would love for the opportunity for his team to be tested by a highly-ranked opponent.
"We were excited to see this team against the original schedule (that had games against six Power 5 opponents)," Sitake said. "That's why all these guys came here. If you look at the schedules — the past schedules, the original schedule and the schedules in the future — they are tough. There's this high level of excitement to play them and we've never shied away from that. Nobody is afraid of anyone. That's what makes college football great, because anyone can beat anyone on any given day. That's why it's such a wonderful sport and I believe it's the best sport in our country."
Even though the initial rankings weren't what BYU would've wanted to see, the reality is that it is rewarding for the Cougars to be back in the national conversation at this point in the season.
"It's an honor for me to be in this position to see it happening," Sitake said. "It's definitely an honor for me to be involved with these young men and with our football team. We still have a lot of work but I'm really proud of our players, proud of our leadership, and proud of the administration in our athletic department. It's really cool."