Long gone are the days when fans and media could watch BYU fall camp scrimmages.
Years ago, reporters could watch entire fall practices, including scrimmages. Education Week in early August used to provide as hundreds of Cougar fans an opportunity to watch their favorite players in a practice.
The current coronavirus pandemic has reduced the amount of time available for reporters to watch practice to zero.
BYU concluded its third and final scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday. Reports from the coaches continue to be vague and guarded, typical for this time of year. No one wants to give away too much to the opponent, right?
Reporters have to ask the questions, though, and coaches share very little specifics about what actually happened.
BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki trotted out the “we’ll have to look at the film” line and toed the company line when asked how the scrimmage went for the defense.
“Today off the top of my head there were some positives on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’ll have to look at the film and make a determination of that. The thing that we constantly talk to the offensive staff about is that we know that we’re playing a good offensive unit right now and they know that they’re playing a good defensive unit. It’s going to go back and forth all the time, which I think it needs to be in order for us to get better.”
BYU’s first two opponents, Navy and Army, both run the triple option offense. Tuiaki was asked if he had any experience coaching against the option.
“I have zero,” he said. “Next question?”
According to coaches and players the offense showed well in the first two scrimmages. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ report on the third scrimmage indicated plenty of work still to do.
“Overall it was a good day, probably just about what like to have as coach in that we moved the ball well scored points but we also stopped ourselves a number of times,” Grimes said. “There were also a couple of times when the defense stepped up and played really well and stopped us on four downs.
“I say ’that’s what you like to have as a coach’ because you like to have something to chew on them about and keep them humble, keep them hungry. What you want to try to eliminate are the self-inflicted wounds in particular, turnovers and pre-snap penalties. We’ve been spending a lot of time talking about touchdown percentage and being efficient in the red zone. We had one turnover and had a costly penalty in the red zone as well. So it was a good day but definitely some things that we can get them right on.”
Head coach Kalani Sitake said the physicality of fall camp resulted in scaling back the full contact portion of the scrimmage.
“I think we got close to 85 reps or so,” Sitake said. “Our goal was to go the entire thing live but what was better for us was to only get about 30 or so reps of live work. It’s been a really physical camp for our guys and we think this was the best goal for us. We were able to get everyone going and competing. I think it was hard for the offense to move but the offense and the defense did some good things and we had some good work on special teams. I was really pleased with the day. I think we got exactly what we wanted from it.”
Next is game prep for Navy. Sitake said he and his coaching staff will try a variety of scout team players to play quarterback and simulate the Midshipmen’s unique style and mentioned former Spanish Fork standout Jason Money, a walk-on.
“Seeing that we’re going to have our first two opponents be this type of scheme helps out getting an early jump on it and learning it,” Sitake said. “It’s good having it back-to-back. The guys are really excited. We got to the point (in practice) where we just had to move on. Although they love competing and getting after each other, I know that they want to start moving to focusing on our first opponent. And then we’ll start to develop the depth chart and seeing where guys are going to play. I think that’s going to be the next transition. They’re getting excited because it means the game is close.”