AMHERST -- When BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson got sacked on third down on the opening drive of the Cougar game at UMass on Saturday, the groans from BYU fans everywhere were probably audible at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Here we go again, the pessimists probably thought, another poor performance against a struggling opponent.
The next 28-and-a-half minutes of football, however, saw the Cougars put on an incredible football clinic on their way to the 56-24 win.
"I'm proud of the way our team played," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. "We had great effort, especially in the first half. I thought they played really well and assignment-sound on defense. On offense the first drive was the only one we didn't score on until we missed the field goal at the end. There are things we have to work on but overall I'm really pleased with the way the guys worked."
The Cougars scored touchdowns on its next seven possessions of the first half, wracking up 441 yards (the first drive had minus-1 yard) while only even facing third downs four times.
It was the fourth-highest yards gained in a half of football in BYU history, while the 49 points scored were tied for the second-most in a first half by a Cougar team (the most being 51 points against Savannah State in 2014).
It was the most points BYU ever scored in a single quarter as the Cougars tallied 42 in the second period (the previous high was 36 in the fourth quarter of a 50-36 home win over Washington State in 1990).
"A lot of people from the outside don't realize how much of a team game football is," BYU sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson said. "Watching you think it is one guy making plays or individual efforts but winning a game is really a team thing. Every single play that was made today, everyone had a little piece of it. At times it might have seemed that I was in a groove and had things going but the whole team was ready to go."
On the other side of the ball, the Cougars stuffed the Minutemen thoroughly, allowing a grand total of 16 yards (13 rushing, 3 passing) in the first half.
Yeah, it was that type of half.
"We kind of knew going into practice like it was going to be like any other game," BYU senior defensive lineman JJ Nwigwe said. "We knew it was their Senior Day, so they were going to come out with a chip on their shoulder. We prepared that way so as soon as the ball was kicked off, we knew we had to bring it."
The Cougar offense took off on its second drive, getting a big play from freshman linebacker-turned-running back Tyler Allgeier who was moved back to offense this week due to the BYU running back injuries.
He took a swing pass from Wilson, made a couple of tacklers miss and raced 57 yards to the end zone to start the scoring.
It was the start of an offensive parade as six different BYU players crossed the goal line in the first half: Allgeier, sophomore running back Lopini Katoa (a 3-yard rush and a 14-yard reception), senior Talon Shumway (a 48-yard reception), freshman running back Jackson McChesney (a 44-yard rush), sophomore wide receiver Gunner Romney (an 18-yard reception) and senior wide receiver Aleva Hifo (a 5-yard rush).
Wilson missed his first pass but completed 17 of his next 19 attempts for 293 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His day was done at halftime as the Cougars put in the backups.
The second BYU unit didn't end up having the same success after the break as the Cougars muffed a punt to set up UMass with a short field for a 12-yard TD pass.
The Minutemen ended up scoring all 24 points after the break while tallying 276 total yards.
"We decided in the second half to go young to our No. 3s more than anything," Sitake said. "Obviously they didn't do as well. A lot of them made some plays but not enough as we gave up some points and some big plays. I'm not happy about that but we will get better and keep working on it."
The Cougars got another score from McChesney late in the third quarter to get BYU its first score of the second half and maintain some momentum.
The Cougars now turn their attention to the final game of the regular season as they will head to San Diego State on Nov. 30 for a 7 p.m. game.