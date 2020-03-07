BYU senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said Christmas Day 2019 was a day he hasn’t forgotten — but not because of pleasant holiday memories.
“We got home from Hawaii at like 7 a.m. and I couldn’t sleep,” Kaufusi said Friday. “I was just thinking of the Hawaii Bowl. When you lose like that in your last game of the season, it weighs on you. You think back to the USF game and the Toledo game and the games where we didn’t perform at the highest level.”
Kaufusi said he’s seen the returning Cougar players use that frustration as motivation in the offseason and even now during spring camp.
BYU assistant head coach and linebackers coach Ed Lamb said he has seen it make a difference as well.
“There are a lot of teams that may have finished with the defensive numbers we had might feel pretty good about it,” Lamb said. “But BYU has a stronger tradition of defense and it was not up to our standard. The boys want to be better and I’m encouraged by that.”
The Cougar defensive coaches have talked about how they want to do more to put guys like Kaufusi in better positions — but the BYU senior said schemes and playcalls get too much attention.
“The coaches aren’t the ones out on the field,” Kaufusi said. “We’re the ones who have to execute. In my mind, there are great calls and there are good calls. Every call has a way to play against an offense. We practice every scenario, so to me you can play any playcall against any offensive play. A lot falls on the players for me. We can better ourselves. My view — and the view of a lot of guys on the team — is that we’ve got to be better because we are the end product. The majority of it falls on us. That’s the mentality we have. We have challenged ourselves to be accountable and get better.”
Lamb said that it makes a difference when players take that type of ownership.
“You want your top players, your veteran players who have been there and made plays, when things don’t go right to point the finger at themselves,” Lamb said. “You want coaches who will point the finger at themselves. I think that encourages the younger players to realize that it is in there hands. It’s not about blaming things we can’t control. There is an opportunity to be successful on every play. There is no play that we run on offense, defense or special teams that hasn’t been done successfully. It’s not as much about the call but it’s about players making plays and coaches coaching them to do that.”
BYU has an advantage in spring this year because there are a number of guys who have been in games and learned what it takes.
“Right now we have new guys to the defense but there are a lot of seasoned, veteran guys,” Kaufusi said. “I think we have a good mix. The guys who were young and had question marks last year stepped up. Now they are veterans, guys who need to be able to teach the younger guys the schemes and are expected to practice at a higher level. That’s the cycle of the program. Guys come in, learn from the veterans, then become veterans and pass things on to the new guys.”
Kaufusi said that during spring camp the key is efficiency.
“Our meeting time is very efficient,” Kaufusi said. “We get to the chase. There is no messing around. We’ve changed up ways to learn and I think guys are really grasping and understanding the concepts. When we get out to practice, it is really focused and realistic. A lot of times you can just go through the motions and do things systematically but we are personalizing it, making it realistic.”
But even though there is a lot of hard work to do, Kaufusi said he’s loving the fact that March finally got here.
“The highlight of being a college athlete is being able to practice and perform,” Kaufusi said. “I’m really excited to get back out and play.”