BYU sophomore linebacker Max Tooley knows a little bit about preparing for an opposing offense that runs the triple-option from his days at Bountiful High School.
"In high school, we had East and Highland that were both in our region and they were a couple of the teams that ran the triple-option in the state of Utah," Tooley said during Tuesday's post-practice teleconference. "It was fun to play those teams. I really enjoyed playing against East and Highland. They were always tough and physical. You've got to have guys be quick and run downhill."
Those experience taught him that the key when facing that type of attack is to not let it get momentum.
"Teams like Navy have their game plan," Tooley said. "When they get going, they get going. It's about mixing things up and getting them off-rhythm. Getting them off-track is how you defeat teams like that."
That's something the BYU defense will have to figure out how to do as it prepares to play at Navy in the season-opener on Sept. 7 (6 p.m. MT, ESPN).
"Looking at their scheme, they spread the field and use all their skill while focusing on toughness and discipline," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "We're looking forward to the matchup. I think it's getting used to it because it is something that is different and unique. We haven't seen it in a number of years here. We're teaching the guys what the offense is thinking and what it is trying to get done."
Option football is methodical and takes advantage of defensive lapses, so opposing defenses have to find a balance between being disruptive and being disciplined.
"You can't try to get too disruptive because they've seen it all," Sitake said. "It makes you have to play the quarterback like another player, not like someone you don't have to cover. Being disruptive and being disciplined usually don't go well together. For us, we need to be really controlled and disciplined while being really physical and tough."
He believes the biggest key will be avoiding the mistakes Navy wants to turn into plays that gain big chunks of yardage.
"I think the key for us is limiting the big plays," Sitake said. "I think if you look at the teams that run this type of offense, they love getting yards and they'll grind it out on long drives. We're going to have to be better than they are on those long drives. They do a really good job with play selection. We have to be sound, focus on being physical and being great tacklers. If you miss tackles, they can turn that into a big touchdown run. They are going to test all 11 guys who are on the field and try and make big plays. We can't allow that to happen."
Tooley said the players understand that everything is now oriented to slowing the potent Midshipman attack.
"We've been focusing a lot more on Navy as we are getting into post-fall camp, focusing on sticking to our assignments and get everything down," Tooley said. "That's what it comes down to when playing a disciplined team like Navy."
Even though it has been a few years since he has lined up to attempt to stop an option attack, Tooley feels like his experience will be beneficial when the Cougars take on the Midshipmen.
"Any time you can get used to that, it helps," Tooley said. "It's been awhile but I think you get a little taste of what it is like. Obviously it's a much faster pace at the collegiate level but I think having that experience will help."
Sitake said the team knows the game is just around the corner and they need to be prepared.
"We'll keep working to get everything ready," Sitake said. "We're 13 days away and hopefully we can get this done."