In the 2020 season, the BYU football team’s defense has surrendered 14 drives that lasted 10 plays or more.
Here’s a breakdown of those drives, the time they took off the clock and the eventual outcome:
Troy
- : 11 plays, 6:16, FG
Troy
- : 11 plays, 7:04, end of game
LaTech
- : 17 plays, 8:27, TD
UTSA
- : 10 plays, 3:59, FG
Houston
- : 10 plays, 5:07, FG
Houston
- : 16 plays, 6:48, TD
WKU
- : 14 plays, 8:14, FG
WKU
- : 20 plays, 10:06, TO on downs
WKU
- : 12 plays, 5:28, TO on downs
BSU
- : 16 plays, 7:57, FG
NAU
- : 12 plays, 7:16, TO on downs
C. Carolina
- : 17 plays, 9:05, TD
C. Carolina:
- 11 plays, 5:54, TD
C. Carolina:
- 13 plays, 6:06, TD
The good news is that those lengthy drives have inevitably led to opponents getting in the end zone as they only scored touchdowns on five of the 14 long drives (35.7%).
The bad news, on the other hand, is that teams facing the Cougars have been able to milk nearly 97 minutes of game time off the clock, time that the BYU offense then doesn’t have to make plays.
It was definitely something Coastal Carolina was able to exploit in Saturday’s 22-17 victory over the Cougars at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Chanticleers held the ball for nearly 16 minutes longer than BYU and that proved to be critical in a game where BYU ran out of time at the end.
Cougar defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said during Tuesday’s teleconference that his unit knows it has to improve in that area.
“What we identified in the middle of the game was just that this team we should have treated a little bit more like an academy school,” Tuiaki said. “They did a really good job. They just found a couple things, a couple things that you probably would have been able to wrinkle out with a couple more days of practice — but don’t don’t want to take any credit away from them. I think the scheme that they run is good and it’s fun.”
He explained that the failures that cost BYU on those possessions came when they couldn’t get Coastal Carolina out of rhythm.
“We didn’t do a good enough job on early downs,” Tuiaki said. “We gave up a couple of those big plays, too many seven- or eight-yarders, that put it into second-and-short. When you get an academy school into downs like that, then they feel pretty good about just running it on on third-and-short as well as fourth-and-short if they need to. If you play a good team and they find something they continue to expose, and you don’t fix it, then you’re going to give up some of those long drives.”
The BYU defensive line felt like it should’ve done more to prevent them from happening, according to senior Bracken El-Bakri.
“That’s not what you want as a defense, especially as a defensive lineman,” El-Bakri said. “We want to stay on our side of the chains. We never made them uncomfortable. We never got them off schedule. It’s not a situation you want to be in and was definitely a little bit frustrating, especially from a defensive line standpoint.”
Cougar senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said it’s tough to be on the field during those long possessions and that the defense is working to be more efficient.
“A lot of it has been because of the third downs,” Kaufusi said. “We get them to third-and-short or third-and-medium, and then we just have to execute better to get off the field. There have been times where we kind of bail them out with the penalty or something just really silly, one guy not doing his responsibility. We’ve got to get off the field on those third downs and I think that’s the key is to step up. We’ve kind of changed our attitude this week to address that.”
Tuiaki said that while the Chanticleers were the most effective in turning those drives into touchdowns (3-for-3), the Cougars also won’t see many offenses like that.
“As we went back and looked at the statistics of where we gave up most of the yards we gave up most of the yards in the triple option stuff,” Tuiaki said. “Their quarterback was able to expose things, when there a guy playing in between the pitch and the quarterback. He was a good player who made some plays. You have to go back to the fundamentals, take care of each assignment. We were a little bit out of practice. It’s almost like trying to have your players ready to play Navy in a day.”
He later added that he expects San Diego State to attempt to find some similar ways to attack the Cougar defense, so it will have to be ready when the Cougars host the Aztecs at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. MT, ESPN2).