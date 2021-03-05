As any preschooler could tell you, five is more than four.
When it comes to position coaches, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki has discovered the adding an extra coach makes a pretty big difference.
“I’d never really realized how much we were missing out,” Tuiaki said in a teleconference on Thursday. “We all felt like we were doing a good job with four coaches and kind of battling. We wanted the offense to have those six coaches so they can be successful. But having five coaches on our side has been has been refreshing. I’m really happy with the way things going right now.”
The addition of Kevin Clune necessitated some assignment adjustments. Clune is responsible for the linebackers, which in turn meant Ed Lamb moved to coach the safeties.
The biggest change is for former Cougar safeties coach Preston Hadley, who played defensive back as a player but is now taking on the challenge of coaching up the defensive line.
“The guy who is learning the most right now is Preston Hadley,” Tuiaki said. “He’s moving from the secondary over to the front but he’s been with me and it’s been good to have him. He’s a smart coach and he’s picking everything up.”
Tuiaki chose to get Hadley a leg up before camp began and took him to meet with a man Tuiaki considers to be a mentor.
“I actually took took Coach Hadley with me for three days down to visit with one of my defensive line mentors, Pete Jenkins,” Tuiaki said. “Hadley was able to learn from him, which is huge. He has trained a lot of d-line guys there. Around this time he trains NFL players, players who pay him to come down and train with them. We were able to come, sit in meetings and watch and listen.”
Tuiaki said that defensive line coaches from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Arkansas were there as well, showing just how respected Jenkins is.
“I guess you would say we’re all from the Pete Jenkins tree,” Tuiaki said. “I consider myself a Jenkins disciple as well and now Coach Coach Hadley can do the same.”
Tuiaki explained that changing position group responsibilities is part of the job when coaching college football.
“It’s really just to try to do what we think is best for the team and the program,” Tuiaki said. “The focus has just been on the kids and doing what’s best for them, on putting guys in the right seats. There was a time in my career where I’d never coached on defense before. (BYU head coach Kalani Sitake) asked me to stay with him and coach on the defensive line. He put trust in me and and it’s been a good learning experience for me. Now everybody probably doesn’t know that I ever coached on offense.”
Tuiaki said it’s also great to have Clune join the staff as a coach, since Clune coached him during his playing days.
“It’s great having a mentor and a good friend, as well as a guy that’s been a coordinator,” Tuiaki said. “We’ve got a lot of coordinator experience in our room, plus obviously always having Kalani with us is huge. The movement of the coaches has been good to shake us up and refresh things.”