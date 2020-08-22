There are nearly 60 players on the BYU football roster who have played in at least three games in their career.
Cougar coaches intend to leverage all of that experience on both sides of the ball.
Head coach Kalani Sitake, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki have big plans when it comes to how many players will see the field during the 2020 season. They aren’t quite ready to share the number, but all three coaches feel they will have multiple options.
“I think we’ll start formulating a depth chart soon but at the same time, you’re looking at a lot of different personnel groups that we can use on offense, defense and special teams,” Sitake said. “If you’re looking at defense and offense there’s going to be a lot of different guys that could potentially start and a lot of guys that can get reps in different packages and different schemes. It may look a little bit different than what we saw in spring or what we saw last year, but we’ll see.”
Supplementing the returning experience are a number of newcomers who may earn playing time, including wide receivers Chris Jackson and Cody Epps, running back Hinckley Ropati, defensive end Tyler Batty and defensive back Micah Harper.
Grimes broke down each offensive position group in terms of depth.
“At some positions you just tend to rotate more than others,” he said. “On the offensive line e’ve been in that situation before and we could be in that situation this year where we rotate a sixth lineman in there. At other positions that run more – tight end, receiver, running back – you typically do that and so we’ll rotate guys. I would say at this point we’ve got a couple of running backs (one of them returning senior Lopini Katoa) that are ahead of the rest of the group and then there are some other guys that are trying to catch up. At tight end there’s Matt (Bushman) and everybody else, but the “everybody else” is a sizeable talented group so those guys are fighting for reps. How many of those guys play in Game 1 depends on how they progress the next couple weeks.
“We’ve certainly got three guys at receiver (Dax Milne, Neil Pau’u and Gunner Romney) that are a little bit ahead of the others and then another two or three guys who are fighting to be No. 4, No. 5, No. 6 in the game when you rotate guys in there. I would say at those three skills positions we’ll certainly rotate guys, how many depends on how they progress in the next couple of weeks.”
Grimes admitted that facing a triple option team such as Navy could keep the Cougars from rotating as much as they’d like.
“Playing a team like Navy you typically don’t get as many possessions, as many snaps as you normally would because they chew up time and eat up clock,” he said. “That will have something to do with it as well. We may not play as many guys as we might in a different situation.”
Asked if there as more depth on the offense than in previous years, Grimes answered, “At a couple of positions, yes. At a couple of positions, the same as we’ve been.”
One of those stacked positions is quarterback, where junior Zach Wilson and sophomores Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney are proven players with starts and wins under their belts. The offensive line is certainly more experienced than this coaching staff has worked with in the past four seasons.
Defensively, Tuiaki said the different looks and packages are predicated on what the opposing offense is doing and what the Cougars are trying to do to stop them. This season, BYU is blessed with a strong linebacking group and a large number of defensive backs who are game ready. The defensive line, aside from mammoth nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, is largely still unproven.
“I couldn’t give you a rough number now but we’re looking at running multiple personnel groups,” he said. “Normally it has to do with switching up a backer for a d-lineman, or a corner for a backer, or a corner for d-lineman. It’s normally a one-for-one type of swap. It probably means the addition of six or seven players having a role on the defensive side of ball depending on what we’re trying to do.”