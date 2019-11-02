BYU junior defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri’s dad is from Logan and so he has quite a few connections in Cache Valley. That has colored his perspective on Saturday night’s Cougar football game at Utah State.
“The way that they’ve talked about this game from the beginning of fall camp is that this would be a guaranteed win,” El-Bakri said after practice on Tuesday. “That’s absolutely ridiculous. That is spit in the face. We need to demand respect from these people.”
Those who have followed college football for the last four decades might have a tough time believing that the Aggies could be so confident, since BYU won 31 of the 36 contests between the schools from 1974 to 2016.
In the last two years, however, the tables have turned.
First, there was the seven-turnover debacle in Logan in 2017 that resulted in a 40-24 loss to Utah State. Then, there was last year’s 45-20 Cougar loss in Provo that was embarrassing to BYU players, coaches and fans.
When asked about his memories from last year’s game, BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said there was “nothing good” and that he’d “tried to wipe it out” of his mind.
“Like in any game but particularly against an in-state rival, you better be ready to play,” Grimes said. “I’m not sure we weren’t ready to play but they certainly played much better than we did, from start to finish. Hopefully we’ll show up and put ourselves in better position when we start this one.”
Going in with the right mentality and concepts was obviously something the team has been emphasizing.
“They always have a great team and we have to come out prepared to play,” Cougar senior wide receiver Micah Simon said Wednesday. “We started off hot my first two years here and then we lost two, so now it’s time to get this one. This is one of our rivalry games and every year we want to win.”
But BYU also wants to find the same emotion that it had when it went out and upset then-No. 13/14 Boise State on Oct. 19.
“The game of football is an emotional game,” El-Bakri said. “Everyone knows that. You have to bring emotion into it. What it meant for us walking into our stadium, we knew we have people we love that we needed to back up. The hungry wolf eats and the fat wolf doesn’t eat, because the prey is just as fast for either wolf. For us, we were hungry and we needed it. We are still hungry.”
The Cougars expect to get Utah State’s best shot.
“They are going to come out ready to play, especially hating BYU the way they do,” Cougar senior defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku said on Monday. “They are going to come out angry and it’s a rivalry game. We’re going to be ready and they are going to be ready. We’re happy they are going to come out playing their best and we’re going to come out and play our best too.”
Ghanwoloku said this is a dangerous Aggie offense that the BYU defense will be facing.
“They put up a lot of points and we know that,” he said. “We’ll have a way to stop it. That’s the plan. They run the hurry-up offense and I feel they put up a lot of points is because teams get tired. I feel like we are conditioned enough to stay on the field and keep playing.”
Utah State’s defense likes to mix things up, so the Cougar offense — particularly the offensive line — will have to be assignment-sound.
“They are really physical and deep on the defensive line,” BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos said. “They are a little bit unpredictable. If you look at each game, they do something a little bit different each week. I call it a different flavor of the week. We don’t really know what their new, unique thing will be this weekend so that is always an advantage for a defense that does a lot of stuff.”
Cougar fans might sense that the Aggies are vulnerable because they are coming off a poor showing in a 31-7 loss at Air Force last week, but BYU head coach Kalani Sitake doesn’t read too much into that.
“The last game Utah State played was a little difficult to watch because the elements disrupted a lot of the throwing that Jordan Love could do and I think Air Force just took them out of the game with their possession of the ball,” Sitake said. “I thought that was a good game plan for Air Force, but for us it’s a different beast because they’re at home. They play really well at home and they’re capable of putting up a lot of points, so our defense will have to be on top of things. I’m glad we got a week to prepare for them and that we had another game week of film. We’re going to utilize all that and try to get ready for a good performance up in Logan. I’m looking forward to the game.”