It’s almost become the standard for college football programs to make a big deal when a walk-on player is given a scholarship. Utah’s recent “pizza delivery surprise” video is just one of many examples that can be found throughout the country.
While that is certainly a big moment for the athlete who worked hard and earned that reward, what about the other walk-ons who worked hard and didn’t get that same reward?
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Wednesday that he used to announce when walk-ons received scholarships but decided to change his approach.
“I choose not to because we have a lot of guys,” Sitake said. “I would dare people to look at our team and tell me who they think is a scholarship guy and who they think is a walk-on. We treat them all the same. Whether they are a scholarship guy or a walk-on, if they deserve to play then they will be on the depth chart and play. That’s the way we function.”
It’s a program-wide directive that allows players to continue to develop once they reach the college ranks, as opposed to just having their scholarship situation predicated on high school or junior college success.
“If there is a way to recruit from within, then we will give the scholarship to the kid that deserves it who is with us at that moment,” Sitake said.
He believes that every athlete on the team can contribute if given the right opportunity.
“I think it’s important for us to recruit all 120 spots on our team,” Sitake said. “We are only allowed 85 scholarships. If we can recruit the other spots, show them they have a role and sometimes define it for them, then they can be successful. We’ve had a lot of guys we’ve put on scholarship.”
One of the examples on the 2019 football squad is sophomore wide receiver Dax Milne.
As a freshman preferred walk-on last fall, Milne played in 10 games and caught 10 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine carries for 49 yards.
He ended up being awarded a scholarship and now is looking to take a big step forward this fall.
“Last year I was always worried about knowing the plays and getting my assignments right,” Milne said. “This year’s I’ve been able to put that in the back of my mind and focus on what the defense is doing and how I can win on each play.”
To that end, he said he has put a lot of emphasis on being physically more prepared for the rigors of his position.
“My main focus in the offseason was to be in the weight room and put on 10 pounds of good weight,” Milne said. “I wanted to get stronger so I won’t be able to be thrown around this year. When running routes against strong defensive backs like Dayan Ghanwoloku, he’s not able to manhandle me.”
He explained that he’s felt the difference during fall camp.
“I had a play coming across the middle and both safeties were closing in on me,” Milne said. “It takes a lot of focus and a lot of practice to just worry about the ball. If you are going to get hit, you might as well catch the ball.”
Sitake said Milne has also evolved as a leader and his walk-on experience is something other athletes can relate to.
“Dax is a shy guy but we put him in positions to speak up a little bit more in front of the team and have an opportunity to lead,” Sitake said. “He is an amazing leader. He’s always done it by example. He came in as a preferred walk-on and earned a scholarship. He can share his experience with the guys coming in who are in the same situation. He’s a great example of what we need.”
The BYU sophomore believes the Cougar offense is primed to do big things this year and silence the doubters.
“We’ve had a ton of explosive plays over the course of fall camp,” Milne said. “We’ve kept track and it’s been a big difference. I know people doubt the number of playmakers we have on the team but I’ll tell you right now that we have a good amount in the receiving corps. With the running backs and quarterbacks, we’ll all get it done — so watch out.”
The first opportunity will come in less than a week and Milne said he’s looked forward to participating in the annual BYU-Utah game for a long time.
“I’ve wanted to play in this game ever since I was watching it when I was 7-years-old,” Milne said. “It’s exciting. I can’t wait to be under those lights and make some plays.”