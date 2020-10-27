“I wish you could’ve just felt what it felt like on the sideline.”
That’s BYU senior defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri said during Monday’s media teleconference about what it is like to be a part of the Cougar squad during big moments like when Cougar senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown on Saturday in the 52-14 win over Texas State at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“It really is fun,” El-Bakri said. “At this point we have been playing together so long as a team and as a defense. We were out there throwing blocks, guys running down the field and laying it out because we wanted Isaiah to score. I wish you could just see the enjoyment we had with that.”
Although the outcome wasn’t in doubt, Kaufusi pick and subsequent return was something special for both Kaufusi as an individual and the team in general.
“He willed that to happen,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said after the game. “He’s been waiting for that opportunity for a long time. I knew as soon as he caught the ball he was going to be gone. He’s so smart. I wish I could take his brain and put it in all of our players. His football IQ is amazing and his instincts are amazing. I’ve been so impressed with the things he’s done as a player. It’s such an honor to coach him. You got to see some of his athleticism that he used back at Brighton High School when he would run the ball a bit. I hope we capitalize on other opportunities to get turnovers and cause more disruption.”
Kaufusi said he was determined to find a way to score this year and for some reason felt like this might be the game where it happened.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Kaufusi said Saturday night. “I try and visualize a lot of things because I am a big believer in visualization and I saw myself getting in the end zone. I told a teammate of mine who wasn’t at the game that I would get a pick-6 for him as I was driving to the stadium. I told our camera guy that I was getting in the end zone tonight.”
He said even heading into the possession he felt like the team was stagnating and needed to make something happen.
“Before that drive I brought the defense up and I said we need a big play,” Kaufusi said. “I was fortunate to be at the right place at the right time and was just determined to get in the end zone.”
He joked about how he hoped his return was as good as former teammate Fred Warner’s highlight-reel run at Boise State in 2016, but BYU running back Tyler Allgeier — who also played linebacker with Kaufusi for awhile — said Monday that Kaufusi had a lot of help.
“Technique-wise, he did his thing,” Allgeier said. “He made the interception and got up field. Honestly the whole defense really helped him as they pursued it. Everyone from the defensive line to the safeties went to go block. That’s what resulted in the touchdown. It was exciting to see that. He deserved it.”
Kaufusi believes that the time he spent during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine helped lay the groundwork for him to be a better player this year.
“I really had to dig deep and decide who I wanted to be and how quarantine would affect me,” Kaufusi said. “My mentality switched and I worked really hard. I just wanted to become better in all aspects of the game and quarantine was a huge blessing for me. I got my body feeling really good. The process was putting in work every single day. Nobody was watching and here the fruits of my labor are coming through.”
Kaufusi said getting in the end zone was even more special to be able to make that play in the first game of 2020 where fans were allowed to watch a game in Provo, which meant his family was there to see it.
“It’s a great feeling to do it in front of my family who was in attendance,” Kaufusi said. “To have that pick-6 in LaVell Edwards Stadium will be a memory I will cherish forever. I am really pumped about it.”