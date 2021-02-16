Brigham Young University and the University of South Florida announced Tuesday a two-game extension of their football series through 2023.
The additional two-game series will see BYU facing USF at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, and the Bulls coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
Already scheduled to play in LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2021, the Cougars and Bulls first met in 2019 with South Florida defeating BYU, 27-23, at Raymond James Stadium, home to this year's Super Bowl.
Coached by Jeff Scott, South Florida is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Scott came to Tampa in 2020 after 12 years at Clemson, serving his last five seasons as Dabo Swinney's co-offensive coordinator to help the Tigers win national championships in 2016 and 2018. Entering its 25th season overall in 2021, the USF football program has made 10 bowl appearances with six postseason victories, while producing 12 All-Americans, 30 NFL Draft picks and ranking as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press poll (2007).
Coached by Kalani Sitake, BYU achieved its highest final ranking since 1996 with a No. 11 national finish in 2020. The Cougars earned an 11-1 record as the only team in the country to produce both a top-10 offense and defense. With seven members of the College Football Hall of Fame, 80 All-America honorees, 143 NFL Draft picks and 38 bowl appearances, including winning the 1984 national championship, the Cougars boast a storied football history that dates back to 1922. Over the last 50 seasons, BYU ranks No. 8 overall in wins among all FBS programs with 425 victories.
Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the series will be announced at a future date.