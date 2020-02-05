BYU football signing day 2019 1

After years of work, the time has finally come to wrap up the 2020 recruiting class for the BYU football team.

The Cougars officially signed 13 athletes in December, so it's unlikely there will be a huge number of signees on Wednesday's National Letter of Intent Day but BYU added a few more players to the mix.

The first signee was defensive back Petey Tuipulotu, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete from Fort Mills, South Carolina and the younger brother of BYU tight end Hank Tuipulotu and athlete Ben Tuipulotu.

The Cougars added to their secondary again with Ty Burke, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back from Syracuse, Utah, being the next to sign.

The third defensive back to sign was another BYU legacy athlete as Preston Rex, a 6-foot, 187-pound athlete from San Clemente, California, and the younger brother of Isaac Rex, joined the team.

The secondary parade continued as Dean Jones, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back from Phoenix, Arizona, was the next signee to be announced.

The first non-defensive back to sign was American Fork star linebacker Bodie Schoonover, a 6-foot-4, 214-pound athlete who was deciding between BYU and UCLA but ultimately chose to come to Provo.

The Cougars added a second local linebacker when Timpview's Logan Pili, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete, also signed his Letter of Intent. Both Pili and Schoonover were runners-up in their respective state tournaments this year.

The defensive focus continued with the signing of Salem Hills star John Nelson, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman. He is the cousin of former USC star Porter Gustin.

The Cougars added another lineman but this one was on the offensive side of the ball as Jake Griffin, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound athlete from Mesa, Arizona, added his name to the list.

The second American Fork Caveman made it official as Devin Downing, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed his letter of intent. He tweeted in December that he was signing early, so this might have been more about timing of the announcement.

The next addition was another linebacker and another family guy as Tate Romney, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete from Chandler, Arizona, joined his brothers Baylor and Gunner Romney as a Cougar.

Check back for complete details on all of the 2020 signees as they are announced on Wednesday as well as for reaction from the BYU coaching staff.

