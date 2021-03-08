It’s only about four miles from Orem High School to LaVell Edwards Stadium but that hasn’t resulted in a lot of Tiger football players becoming BYU Cougars.
Until now, that is.
The only player from the Orem dynasty (four straight state titles in Class 4A and Class 5A) currently on the BYU roster is freshman defensive back Ethan Slade.
The Cougars appear to be about to get an influx of Tiger talent (as well as a former Timpview star).
The 2018 Utah Valley Football Players of the Year, superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua, announced on his “pukaizded” Instagram account Monday evening that he and his older brother, former Thunderbird receiver Samson Nacua, are both transferring to BYU.
“Coming home momma [peace sign emoji]” Puka Nacua posted with a photo of himself and his brother in BYU uniforms.
Puka Nacua is a sophomore transferring from Washington (16 receptions, 319 yards, 3 TDs in two years), while Samson Nacua is a senior transferring from Utah (82 catches, 1,015 yards, 11 TDs in four years).
Slade’s reaction to the news on Instagram was a replay that said “LESS GO”
Their older brother, Kai Nacua, was a standout safety at BYU and now plays for the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Cougar star receiver Mitch Mathews noted the family connection when he posted from his @MitchMathews10 Twitter account: “Uh ohhhh. Nacua bros are coming to town. If you know that blood, you know that’s a rare breed. @KaiNacua.”
On his @KaiNacua Twitter account, Kai Nacua said he was “HYPE & EXCITED but most of all PROUD as my father would be!”
BYU junior defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea was also quick to welcome the new additions, tweeting: “Welcome home brothers! @AsapPuka @lionel_nacua [hands shaking emoji] #GoCougs”
They aren’t the only local stars headed to Provo. In February, the Cougars got a transfer commitment from former Orem defensive back Jakob Robinson as well.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said during Monday’s press teleconference that he was going to continue looking for ways to build the team through the transfer portal.
“Recruiting is always going on,” Sitake said. “It’s a year-round thing so many times. I’m always looking to improve our team and get better. There are a lot of guys who I think fit our program and we’ll just keep working with that. As long as we have the portal, we want to make sure that we check into it, make sure that they’re a good fit for what we’re doing here at BYU, and want to commit to what we’re all about.”
The Nacua brothers, who will likely be able to play this fall, will be joining a BYU receiving room that already has had some proven success.
The leading returner will be junior Gunner Romney (39 catches, 767 yards, two TDs) with senior Neil Pau’u (45 catches, 603 yards, 4 TDs) also coming off a really good year.
In addition, BYU has some promising players in Chris Jackson, Kody Epps, Keanu Hill, Brayden Cosper as well as adding former American Fork star Chase Roberts.
The Cougars also have an impressive group of tight ends and running backs, so while the starting quarterback position might still be up for grabs, it appears that whoever is taking the snaps will have quite a few options in the passing game.