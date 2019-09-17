The BYU football team got everyone talking with the release of their new uniform designs on social media Tuesday but that was just one aspect of the "vintage" game the Cougars have planned.
When BYU hosts No. 21/22 Washington on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium (1:30 p.m. MT, ABC/ESPN2), the uniforms, field and stadium will be honoring the distant past with unique looks and elements.
Here's what the Cougars announced they are going to be doing for the game:
"PROVO, Utah - In celebration of the 150th anniversary of college football, BYU will feature a throwback game this Saturday when the Cougars host No. 21 Washington at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"The 1:30 p.m. MT matchup will offer fans a special look back at some of the history and traditions of Cougar football over the years.
"Retro uniform honoring past eras
"Since Saturday's game is a whiteout, BYU will wear history-inspired retro white and royal uniforms, including a special throwback helmet design featuring the original block "Y" logo of the early eras of BYU athletics. The helmet will also include a single royal blue center stripe similar to that used in the 1960s.
"The jerseys, patterned after the traditional travel uniform used during the LaVell Edwards era, will be white tops with royal blue numbers and royal trim along with royal pants. Vintage royal blue double-striped white socks worn during the 1970s and early Edwards era will also be part of the uniform.
"Field at LaVell Edwards Stadium
"The team won't be the only group highlighting elements of the past. The field will include a retro scheme with painted end zones featuring a diamond shaped pattern used in the 1960s along with a midfield logo of the special throwback helmet BYU will wear for the game. The field will also continue to feature the official College Football 150 logos at the 50-yard line.
"Cougar Canyon & Cougar Greats
"Cougar Canyon, the exciting new pregame festivities introduced in 2019, will also honor the past with many throwback elements for fans to enjoy. Located just west of the stadium starting at 10 a.m., Cougar Canyon this Saturday will include displays of several of the classic trophies, memorabilia and photos from BYU's national award winners, outstanding moments and memorable traditions of past decades in addition to its usual great music, food and fun.
"Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, Outland Trophy winners Mo Elewonibi and Jason Buck, along with standout defensive back Derwin Gray will be in attendance for various events and will lead the team in the Cougar Walk at 11:10 a.m. They will also help lead the team onto the field carrying the alumni flags for the game.
"Elewonibi and Buck will greet fans, sign autographs and be available for photos with the Outland Trophy from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Cougar Canyon, while Detmer will be the special guest in the Cougar Club tent during the pregame Cougar Canyon festivities.
"Cosmo, Cheer and Cougarettes
"The BYU cheer squad and Cougarettes will also don retro uniforms while they perform and help Cougar fans cheer on the team. In addition to the current Cosmo, vintage Cosmo the Cougar will make an appearance during the game.
"Programs, Concessions, Merchandise and other features
"BYU Gameday magazine, the game program for the game, will feature a throwback cover, highlight a past era of BYU football and include a special tradition poster. In-game activities, music, video board graphics, concessions and the press box will also offer a variety of throwback elements during the game that will bring back memories of past experiences coming to BYU football games.
"BYU concessions will be selling hot dogs for $2, offering a special past-era pricing. Fans can also purchase mini and full-size replica helmets of those worn for the game as well as limited throwback apparel through the BYU Store.
"Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.
"Tickets
"Tickets for the game are available at BYUTickets.com and through the Marriott Center Ticket Office (801-422-BYU1)."