The veteran and the newcomer.
BYU senior defensive back Troy Warner and Cougar freshman defensive lineman Tyler Batty might be at very different points in their careers in Provo but both came up big for their defense during Friday night's 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The first to step up was the veteran.
Warner described the first quarter of the game against the Bulldogs as "a roller coaster," which isn't surprising.
The senior appeared to have the first interception of his BYU career when he hauled in a pass from LA Tech quarterback Luke Anthony near the sideline, only to have the play get called back because the Cougars were offsides.
A few plays later, Warner and the rest of the BYU defense couldn't corral shifty Bulldog wide receiver Smoke Harris on a bubble screen and he ended up taking it 66 yards for a touchdown.
"I got a little excited about that first interception but it is what it is," Warner said Friday after the game. "Then we let a big play and that starts with me. I take full responsibility for it. But I'm a competitor and it's about a short-term memory, moving on to the next play. I knew I had to come back and make a play for this team."
After the Cougar offense got stuffed on a fourth-and-1, Warner knew the BYU defense needed to make something happen.
"We needed a spark," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "Sometimes the defensive backs don't get tested and no one remembers them. When it is quiet, it means the defensive back is doing his job. That's been happening a little bit."
This time the senior saw LA Tech fake another bubble screen and try to go deep. He tracked the ball, then went up and took it away from the Bulldog receiver for the pick, sparking a big celebration on the BYU sideline.
It was something that was a long time coming for Warner.
"When the time came, I just had to seize the moment," Warner said.
While Warner has had quite an impressive impact on the field since he arrived in Provo in 2016, Sitake said he's done even more for the team off the field.
"I'm just so happy for Troy and the things he was able to do," Sitake said. "He's been with me every day I've been here as a head coach. He did a lot of things as a freshman and has played a lot of different positions. The one thing he's always been able to do is to be a great leader for our team. I've been so proud of him. The stuff you see on the field is only part of the value that he brings to us. There are a lot of small things that nobody sees. He's been huge for our program."
At the other end of the spectrum is Batty, a Payson High graduate who has burst onto the scene this fall.
"He's going to be really good," Sitake said. "The hardest part with Tyler Batty is that I had to wait for his mission to be complete. We were really excited to get him back here. He's got a lot of football ahead of him."
Batty tallied three sacks against LA Tech and now leads the team with four on the season. That total would've made him the team leader in sacks for all of 2019.
"He's a tough kid who loves playing football," Sitake said. "He's been strong and ready to roll from the very beginning. We're really excited about him and a lot of the things I'm seeing from the defensive front. We have a good group of guys."
Maybe not the right time
One of the more humorous moments Friday night came midway through the second quarter. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson rolled to his right and tried to thread the needle to wide receiver Dax Milne on the sideline, but Milne was unable to come up with the ball as he tried to tiptoe along the edge of the field.
The Louisiana Tech cornerback, sophomore Bee Jay Williamson, did hit Milne's arms on the play and was credited with a pass breakup, although it was unclear if Milne could've caught the ball inbounds anyway. After the ball hit the ground, Williamson waggled his finger at Milne like basketball shot-blocker Dikembe Mutombo used to do.
The Bulldog finger-waggle didn't really reflect the reality of the game, since Wilson ended up 24-of-26 for 325 yards and two TDs.
Good scoring trends
In scoring 148 points in the first three games of the season, the 2020 BYU team only trails the 2001 team (166 points) and the 1977 team (158) points scored in the first three games.
Its margin of victory (148-24) is second only to the 197 team (158-25).
The 24 points allowed by the Cougars in the first three games are the fewest points allowed since 1951’s first three when BYU gave up just 21 points.
Extra points
For the third straight game, BYU won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Cougars stopped LA Tech on the first drive of the game, then scored a touchdown on the first drive of the second half ... BYU's captain for the game was defensive back Zayne Anderson ... The Cougar flagbearers were offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu (USA flag), wide receiver Hobbs Nyberg (State of Utah flag) and punter Ryan Rehkow and defensive back Caleb Christensen (team flags).