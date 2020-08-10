For anyone playing “College Football Postponement Bingo,” you can mark the Mountain West Conference off your card.
The conference announced late Monday afternoon that it is postponing all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in the press release announcing the decision. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”
And just like that, BYU’s scheduled football games against Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State are also eliminated from the slate.
That means the Cougars only currently have contests scheduled against Navy on Sept. 7, Houston on Oct. 16 and North Alabama on Nov. 21, although it’s safe to say that every college football game is in jeopardy at this point.
Rumors continue to swirl that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences may announce similar decisions in the near future, while the ACC, SEC and Big 12 could follow suit.
The college football timeline has been a turbulent one ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the all sports in March.
While there originally there was optimism that the fall would bring at least some normalcy, the last month has seen conferences announcing conference-only or limited out-of-conference play to completely postponing fall college sports.
Some schools, like Nebraska and Air Force, have had representatives publicly talked about the possibility of competing outside of the conference, although how that might take place is still a matter of conjecture.
While the winds of change have hammered college sports like a hurricane because of the pandemic, BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake said the emphasis for his team remains the same as it has always been.
“I think there is a lot of discussion going around but we just go to work,” Sitake said during Monday’s media teleconference. “We are going to go until they tell us to stop. Our mindset is to just get better every day. What we are trying to do as a program is to keep this as a low-risk environment, practice with the protection we have with our masks and the shields on our face masks. We practice social distancing in our meetings and even at breaks. We are going to keep doing it the right way and be safe, then whatever the decisions are, we’ll follow them. It’s not my choice. Right now we’ve just got go as if we are ready to play a game.”
BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said it’s hard to find the balance between focusing on the health of the individuals and the people around them with the desire to play a game that means so much to them.
“The hard thing is we all want to play,” Wilson said. “Every single player here at BYU wants to play this year. We have to take the precautions. For us to play, we have to avoid some of those people outside of football. We have to stay with your roommates who are on the team and not go out and go to a party and get sick and bring it to the team or bring it home. Those are some of the sacrifices we need if we want to play football.”