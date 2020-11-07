Having just crushed an opponent that was supposed to be the toughest competition of the season, the postgame press conference for the BYU football team Friday night in Boise after its 51-17 win over the Broncos could've been a time of elation for the Cougars.
Instead, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake appeared almost resigned when asked again about the big-pictures implications.
"I'm not worried about any of that stuff," Sitake said. "I'm trying to keep this team focused on getting better and controlling what we can control. We'll let everyone else do the talking, whether it is praise or criticism. We know what we need to fix and we're just going to focus on getting that done."
It's the same message that the Cougars have talked about all season long and no one should expect Sitake to change it, even though his team is ranked in the Top 10 and in the discussion for high-profile postseason competition.
Those who have followed BYU during the tough times in the last few years heard the exact same emphasis after losses as Sitake always said it was his job to get the team to correct the errors.
"The focus on the team isn't to talk about anything that has happened that they can't control," Sitake said. "They can only control tonight. They can only control being ready. They can only control day-to-day, one play at a time. Keeping our guys focused is the key. If we just live in the moment and enjoy every part of it, that's the only thing you can address and improve on."
The reality in 2020 is that the BYU football team has passed every public test on the gridiron, most with flying colors. As a head coach, however, Sitake looks beyond wins and losses.
So how does the team assess its own improvement this fall?
"You gauge it by watching the film and not looking at the score," BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson said. "If there is no score on the game, you can always learn something. We're all going to back and watch the game on the flight. There will be things I want back, that everyone wants back. Learning experience is everything. No matter how much you win a game by, there is always something you can learn from. That's the message each week."
Cougar junior wide receiver Neil Pau'u added that he sees this year's squad as a special group that is driven to make continual growth.
"We are excited to see what else is put in front of us," Pau'u said. "We hope to continue to do what we know we can do. We want to take care of business."
Staying locked in on getting better is an ideal that has rubbed off on the Cougar players, which might be one of the accomplishments Sitake is most proud of.
Take, for example, the situation at halftime on Friday night when BYU led 16-3 but knew it could be playing a lot better.
"I think the guys were really frustrated at their performance because the first half wasn't our best," Sitake said. "When I got to the locker room, they were already talking. Leaders were speaking up and it was a good moment. I didn't have to say much. It was a good time for me to take a step back and let the players and leaders gather together. There were some adjustments we could make as coaches and challenge the players, but the truth is the players had the answers for themselves. They know what is expected and what our standard is — and they corrected it. I'm thankful that we have coaches and leaders on this team that take the initiative themselves and they don't need to listen to the head coach."
It's that mentality that BYU hopes will result in the team achieving its big goals the fall.
"We wanted to show the team that we truly are," Pau'u said. "We're still not given the credit we deserve but we're going to focus on us and focus on what we can do to be better each and every week. In the back of our minds we know that we have to put up the style points, do the things that are necessary to not only move up the rankings but to fulfill some of those dreams that we want to fulfill. We knew it was a statement game so I'm happy that everyone came out and played the way that we knew we could play."
Made to be broken
BYU earned a number of program superlatives by blowing out Boise State:
- The Cougar got their first win against the Broncos in Boise, having been 0-5 before Friday night.
- BYU put up more points against an team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 than it ever had before (51).
- The 34-point win for the Cougars was the largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the history of the series (it was also Boise State’s worst loss since a 48-13 loss to Georgia in 2005).
Points and yards
BYU's offensive success continued with another excellent performance.
BYU scored more than 40 points for the seventh time in eight games for the first time in school history. The Cougars also topped 50 points for the third time this year.
BYU has also thrown for 200-plus yards in 23 consecutive games with another 359 yards against the Broncos. It is the longest streak since 26 in a row over the 2007-09 seasons.
Extra points
