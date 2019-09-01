The most poignant moment in the BYU football post-game press conference early Friday morning after the Cougars lost to No. 14 Utah, 30-12, at LaVell Edwards Stadium came when BYU senior wide receiver Micah Simon and junior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi were asked what it was like going into the locker room after the game.
Both Cougar players paused and looked at each other with the emotion visible in their eyes before Simon responded.
“Yeah, it’s tough, man,” Simon said. “Isaiah and I have been vocal leaders this summer. You work all offseason for this first game against a great team like they are. You obviously want the best and want the win. It’s going to sting right now but as leaders and as guys were saying in the locker room afterwards is that we have to move on. This isn’t going to define our season. We still have 11 games to play. I feel like we will be a really good team. We just have to continue to come together. I’m looking forward to learning from this game and continuing to battle with my brothers.”
For months, BYU had been pointing toward the game against the Utes. They talked about how much they wanted to win, how they felt like they had let the 2018 game slip away.
When it was time to actually play, however, the Cougars made too many mistakes while Utah played a much cleaner game.
“I’m proud of the energy and excitement our guys brought to the field,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “We failed to play a full 60 minutes, and we made too many mistakes. I’m just excited to move onto the next one and to learn from this.”
One of the reasons for the errors was that when BYU fell behind, players started straining to make big plays and in doing so compounded the problems.
“We you are trying to play catch up, sometimes everyone is trying to do a little bit extra,” Cougar junior tight end Matt Bushman said. “Everyone wants to be that hero, to make that play. I think some us tried to do more than we needed to. We needed to execute and take the chunks of yards that we could get on smaller plays, then hit them with a big play.”
Now the Cougars have to learn from the loss and bounce back.
“We can’t dwell on it too long,” Bushman said. “We have to watch our film, correct our mistakes, figure out where things went wrong and go on from there. We still have a whole season ahead of us and we have some good teams that we have to play ahead of us, so we need to stay positive and win some games.”
Lots of opportunities
A number of players got the chance to contribute offensively for the Cougars. BYU had eight different receivers get receptions in the game as well as giving the ball to five different rushers.
Bushman led the team with six receptions for 62 yards, while Ty’Son Williams had seven rushing attempts for 45 yards and one touchdown. Other receivers included Aleva Hifo, Micah Simon, Gunner Romney, Talon Shumway, Dax Milne, Ty’Son Williams and Lopini Katoa. Zach Wilson, Hifo, Katoa and Jaren Hall added to BYU’s rushing yards.
Weather impact
With just over nine minutes in the fourth quarter, there was a 54-minute weather delay due to lightening in the area.
The last time BYU had a weather delay was against Texas on September 7, 2013 that lasted one hour and 53 minutes.
Team captains
Instead of having announced captains for the entire season, BYU will elect game captains for each game’s coin toss.
Captains for the Utah game were linebacker Zayne Anderson, Dayan Ghanwoloku, Micah Simon and Matt Bushman.
Extra points
Utah won the toss and deferred to the second half, meaning BYU got the ball to start the game. The Cougars got the ball across midfield but turned the ball over on downs on their first possession ... BYU alumni flag carriers were John Beck (QB, 03-06), Rey Feinga (OL 04-08), Byron Rex (TE 86, 89-92) and Andy Kaota (LB 85-86) ... The USA flag was carried by offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, the Utah state flag was carried by offensive lineman James Empey. BYU also had five True Blue Hero flags carried by Lorenzo Fauatea, Gunner Romney, Aleva Hifo, Zach Wilson, Isaiah Kaufusi ... announced attendance was 61,626.