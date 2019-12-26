In the last two days, both the Christmas holiday and the BYU football season have come and gone for another year.
Just like when unwrapping presents, Cougar fans were never precisely sure what they were going to find when their team took the field.
There were times where BYU performed like those perfect gifts that elicit gasps of delight and excitement.
And then there were the times when the Cougars ended up putting a product on the field that was like the sweater from your well-meaning aunt that turns out to be three sizes too big and matches absolutely nothing else in your wardrobe.
Since BYU closed out 2019 with a pair of disappointing finishes, it’s not surprising that many Cougar supporters were focused on the negatives when they thought about their team on Christmas.
This time of year, however, is a time to look to the future with positivity and optimism.
So indulge for a few minutes and let yourself dream of some of the things that would be on the holiday wishlist for the BYU football team as it turns its attention towards preparing for 2020:
Another big step forward for quarterback Zach Wilson
The Cougar freshman looked brilliant in the big win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and had impressive moments against solid competition like Boise State and Utah.
The ceiling for this talented gunslinger appears to be pretty high, but he needs to turn that potential into reality. He needs to be consistent and reliable, which will come as he continues to learn how to read defenses and make the right decisions.
If this wish is granted, Wilson could earn a spot in the pantheon of great BYU QBs before his career in Provo is done.
Health and consistency at quarterback
On the one hand, it became clear this season that BYU had at least three good quarterbacks. On the other, all three missed time with significant health issues and the impact became clear with inconsistencies on the field.
Zach Wilson’s shoulder surgery and hand injury curtailed his improvement. Jaren Hall’s concussions are extremely concerning, given what we know about the potential issues caused by head injuries. And Baylor Romney made the most of his chances but didn’t get to prove more because of his own health problems.
The big wish for the Cougars is to see one of these guys make the leap from good to great and then be able to do it on the field all season long.
To see the running back rotation solidified and reliable
BYU struggled to keep running backs healthy all year long, resulting in some dynamic performances and some disappointing setbacks.
The ideal for the Cougars would be to be to see a couple of guys emerge as the workhorses, guys who can run, block and catch effectively. It would be a bonus if one of those guys was Ty’Son Williams (who needs to get a medical hardship waiver to even have that option).
More big-play success at tight end and wide receiver
The Cougars had a number of receivers and tight ends who were pretty good this fall — but not exactly exceptional. Junior Matt Bushman was probably BYU’s top receiving threat, and even he has yet to be dominant in 1-on-1 scoring matchups.
That limitation allowed BYU opponents to play aggressively against the Cougar receivers and bring quite a bit of pressure, while rarely being forced to pay for taking that risk.
Imagine how much better the entire BYU offense will be if it has a couple of guys — maybe Kody Epps, Chris Jackson and/or Terence Fall — who defenses know can beat them and make that big play. Everyone else’s life would be a little easier.
Dominance in the trenches
The Cougar offensive line came in with a lot of experience and the expectation of being really good. It only partially lived up to that billing and it’s unlikely anyone in that unit was satisfied with their overall performance throughout the year.
BYU relied heavily on three down linemen on defense and still occasionally got some big plays — but there will be some departures.
Wouldn’t it be great to see the Cougars step onto the field and know that the majority of the time, the BYU trench guys were going to be the ones establishing the line of scrimmage?
A return to elite-level linebacker play
BYU has had great linebackers over the last decade, but this year lacked anyone with the pop of a Fred Warner, a Sione Takitaki, a Kyle Van Noy.
The Cougars had some nice moments, particularly making key interceptions midway through the season, but none of the BYU players can quite be called a truly ferocious presence.
The ideal would be that the next great backer is already in Provo, already learned key lessons this year and is already chomping at the bit to take over that role.
An enormous surge in confidence in the secondary
This one might actually be the most difficult wish to see turn into reality, since the BYU secondary loses enormous presences with the graduations of Austin Lee and Dayan Ghanwoloku.
Even with those guys, the Cougar defensive strategy in 2019 showed limited faith in their 1-on-1 abilities since it relied heavily on dropping more guys into coverage.
If — and this is a big if — BYU can have cornerbacks and safeties earn a lot more trust because they consistently are in the right places making the right plays, it would absolutely change the mindset and approach for the entire team.
Dynamic, reliable placekicking
So many teams seem to have kickers who are virtual locks if in range. BYU? Not so much the last two seasons.
Jake Oldroyd and Skyler Southam both auditioned for the kicking duties and while there were some big performances (the field goal to force overtime at Tennessee comes to mind), there were also major disappointments.
It could be argued that five or six more made field goals would have changed the outcomes in four of the Cougars’ losses. Let’s have the BYU kickers make all those kicks and then see what happens for the team.
The perfect storm for the BYU coaches
It’s common for fans to lump all of the problems a team has at the feet of the coaching staff, blaming them for everything from bad weather to injuries to turnovers to scheme miscues.
It’s certainly an overly simplistic reaction when you consider all of the factors that go into whether a coach is being “successful”:
- Were players personally ready to maximize limited training time?
- Was the best personnel available to execute what had been prepared?
- Did the opposing team call the right play to trump what the coaches called? (Believe or not, all opponents have some good players too.)
- Did everything happen exactly as planned, yet something else interfere (a missed penalty, for example)?
These are just a few of the many aspects that go into coaching achievements.
So, the wishlist would definitely want to see things like preparation, health, execution, consistency, timeliness and intuition come together in the perfect storm in favor of the Cougars more often.
Merry Christmas, everyone!