BYU football is hard at work, both on and off the field.
The Cougars and Army West Point announced on Wednesday a home-and-home football series, with the first game being played on Sept. 19 on Blaik Field at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) and will be broadcast nationally on the CBS Television Network.
BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe has likely been spending all of his waking hours retooling the Cougars 2020 schedule, which has been devastated due to COVID-19 cancellations. BYU now has five games scheduled: Road games against Navy on Sept. 7 and Army on Sept. 19, as well as home contests versus Troy (Sept. 26), Houston (Oct. 16) and North Alabama (Nov. 21). BYU said it plans to announce more games once they are finalized.
"It's a real honor for BYU football to play in Michie Stadium, one of the most historic venues in college football," Holmoe said. "We are very excited to visit the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and play the Black Knights."
The second game of the series between the Cougars and the Black Knights is scheduled for November 2032 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.
Travel arrangements for BYU could be tricky. The Cougars are scheduled to play at the Naval Academy on Sept. 7. Currently, New York state currently requires a 14-day quarantine for visitors.
Wednesday afternoon, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk announced fans would not be allowed to attend the BYU-Navy game. It's likely the same would hold true for BYU-Army two weeks later.
While that is disappointing news for Cougar fans on the East Coast, the move does take away some of the home field advantage for the Midshipmen.
The Navy game will be good practice for the BYU defense, since both Navy and Army run the triple option.
Army finished 5-8 in 2019 and is coached by Jeff Monken, now in his seventh season. Since 2016, the Cadets have averaged 327 yards per game rushing, the best mark in the nation. Last year Army averaged 297.2 yards per game, third in the country.
The two institutions have never met before in football. A fellow independent in football, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point was established in 1802 and is oldest of the five American service academies. Army began playing football on November 29, 1890, when Navy challenged the cadets to a game in the relatively new sport. The two academies still clash each December in what is traditionally the last regular-season Division I college-football game.
Army claimed three national football championships in 1944, 1945 and 1946 under legendary head coach Earl Blaik. Since its first bowl game in 1984, the Black Knights have played in eight bowl games, including three straight from 2016-18. Air Force, Army and Navy have played each other every year since 1972 for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Army has captured the trophy eight times. Three Black Knights have won the Heisman Trophy and 24 have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
