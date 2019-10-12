BYU at USF

TIME: 1:30 p.m. MT

TV: CBS Sports Network

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

CAPACITY: 65,618

THE WORD

BYU and USF have never met in football. BYU is 23-6 against current members of the American Athletic Conference with the Bulls being the only team from the AAC the Cougars have not played ... The Cougars have played seven games in the state of Florida but lost all seven, falling to Florida State twice, to Miami and UCF as well as to Memphis in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl, to Ohio State in the 1985 Citrus Bowl and to Oklahoma State in in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl ... USF shares a home with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. This will be the sixth time BYU has played in an NFL venue under Kalani Sitake, with a record of 3-2.