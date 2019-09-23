One of the first questions BYU head coach Kalani Sitake was asked after the Cougars lost to No. 21 Washington, 45-19, at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday was about the status of senior running back Ty’Son Williams.
Williams is by far the leading rusher for BYU this season, tallying 264 yards on 53 carries with three touchdowns — but he was hurt after making a reception against the Huskies and had to be helped to the locker room.
Sitake said Saturday night that the team would find out what Williams’ status was in the next few hours, saying: “We don’t know. He couldn’t come back in the game. We are hoping and praying for him.”
BYU junior tight end Matt Bushman said Williams seemed optimistic in the locker room after the game.
“He’s a workhorse and works so hard and wants us to succeed,” Bushman said. “That one hurt. He’s confident that it’s nothing major, but we hope the best and hope we can see him next week.”
The optimism, however, didn’t turn into reality.
Williams announced Sunday afternoon that he tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
“Unfortunately my 2019 season has come to an end due to an ACL year in my left knee,” Williams tweeted from his @juicewilliams_ Twitter account. “Having no regrets as every time I gave it my all when I was out there. I appreciate all my family and friends reaching out as I always say ‘I love y’all.’”
It will be a big blow to the Cougars both physically and emotionally.
“It was heartbreaking (to see Williams get hurt),” BYU senior running back Emmanuel Esukpa said. “We’ve gotten pretty close since I’ve been here, so it was heartbreaking to see.”
Williams isn’t the only Cougar who is hurt. Sitake said things don’t look good for senior linebacker/safety Zayne Anderson, who appears to be done for the year with his shoulder injury.
One of the concerns of facing a tough opening slate of four Power Five opponents (three of which were ranked when they faced BYU) was that the Cougars would end up getting really banged up.
“At different spots on the team we are going to have to look to our depth and see how our depth is going to respond.” Sitake said. “I knew that going into this part of the schedule that we would need our depth. That had a great importance for us. We have some guys who are banged up, so we are going to have to dip into our depth more and that is going to test us. We made a huge emphasis on our depth this year and now we will see what it looks like.”
Every football game takes its toll but the general feeling from the BYU players is that they have weathered the pounding about as well as could be expected.
“Obviously, throughout the first couple of games you’re always going to have guys going down and injuries are going to happen,” freshman linebacker Max Tooley said. “But I think overall our depth has held up. We’ve had guys ready to go in when other guys have been tired or not feeling 100%. I think through four games we’re looking pretty good for the most part.”
A lot of the credit for that goes to the strength and conditioning staff as well as the athletic training staff.
“I think we are doing pretty well,” Bushman said. “We trained pretty hard in the offseason and guys are smart. They do their treatment and rehab postgame and throughout the week. I’m happy with the health we have.”
BYU has given a lot of players opportunities to see the field, so even where it is dealing with injuries to starters there are other athletes who at least are familiar with what they are facing when they get on the field.
Perhaps the bigger question is the emotional status of a Cougar squad that has two disappointing home losses and a pair of dramatic overtime victories.
The BYU players emphasized after Saturday’s game that they know they didn’t put together a solid performance in the loss to Washington but recognized as well that there is nothing they can do about the past.
“We can be sad now but then we’ve got to move on,” Ghanwoloku said. “We’ve got another game next week and a long season. I feel like we can win every single game ahead of us. We’ve just got to move on and get a lot better in all aspects.”