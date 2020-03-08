BYU junior kicker Jake Oldroyd knows a little bit about making pressure field goals:
- As a freshman in 2016, he made the field goal as time expired to give the Cougars the 18-16 win over Arizona in Glendale.
- At Tennessee in 2019, he made three field goals including the one that forced overtime in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
- Against USC in Provo in 2019, he made three of his four field goal attempts including the one that turned out to be the game-winner in overtime.
But it’s hard to ignore the fact that Oldroyd struggled later in the season, missing key kicks at Toledo, USF and Hawaii in the bowl game. He started going 10-for-11 but finished the season just 16-of-24.
Oldroyd said Friday after football practice that since he can’t change the past, he is focusing on the lessons he learned from both the ups and downs in 2019.
“I think of last season as absolutely successful for a lot of reasons,” Oldroyd said. “There were a lot of great games and the ones that weren’t so great were learning opportunities. Going forward I can take those lessons away from those.”
BYU associate head coach/special teams coordinator Ed Lamb said that he wants guys like Oldroyd to get stronger after missteps, not get down on themselves.
“I’m a huge believer that failure can be your friend,” Lamb said. “It’s not your friend at that time and no one wants to go through it. He felt like he failed the team last year and I, as his position coach, feel like I wasn’t able to pull him out of his slump. He didn’t kick up to his potential but I think that the fact that he went through that is going to be his strength this year. I see that already. He’s got a look in his eye and a seriousness about his demeanor that I believe in.”
Oldroyd said he went through a reset phase after the 2019 season came to an end but feels like he is on track now.
“There are always going to be ups and downs and things you can improve on,” Oldroyd said. “I’m definitely focusing on the things I can improve on during this offseason. I took a couple of weeks off just to get away a little bit and regroup, but I’m feeling really good now at the start of spring.”
He explained that a lot of his success will come down to being strong mentally.
“The mental side is huge,” Oldroyd said. “It’s hard for anyone on the outside to understand unless you are in my exact position, which every few people have been. It’s hard to explain but you’ve got to do your best because the mental side of things comes with the position. I think it’s just as tough if not tougher than any other position in terms of the mental toughness that is required. It’s something I’ve really been focusing on this offseason, trying to get better at that.”
One of the steps he has taken is to zero in on things psychologically.
“We have a great on-campus resource in sports psychologist Craig Manning, someone I’ve worked with during this offseason who I think is going to be instrumental in building that mental toughness going forward,” Oldroyd said. “He’s given me some great tools to use both on and off the field to improve there.”
The Cougars have also attempted to change the practice approach to make it more realistic when it comes to field-goal kicking.
“It’s big to be integrated into more game-style reps with the team rather just firing off just a lot of field goal reps when the whole line is down and set and you are just going through the motions,” Oldroyd said. “We’ve been doing a lot more to integrate special teams into team crossover periods where at anytime you could be called on just like in a game.”
All of these things are good steps in practice but performance in a game is the only measuring stick that will matter in the end.
Lamb’s job is to get players ready to perform and said the main thing he looks for in a guy to gauge his mindset is composure.
“I thought we lost our composure last year in that part of the game,” Lamb said. “We are only in practice sessions right now but I see a little different approach, a guy who is a little more composed and one who realizes he holds his own fate in his hands.”
Oldroyd believes spring camp is a great time for him to lock in and make little improvements each day.
“One of the things I’ve thought a lot about is progress versus perfection,” Oldroyd said. “I don’t have to be perfect today but I do have to be better than I was yesterday. I’m focusing on the principle of getting a little bit better every day. I’ve been a lot more deliberate with planning practice and being more deliberate with each rep that I take. Doing those things over the course of time and I keep getting better, I’ll feel good about my progress in spring.”