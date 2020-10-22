One of the biggest giveaways on an onside kick is how the kicker approaches the ball.
That’s why BYU junior kicker Jake Oldroyd said he was determined to disguise the type of kick he was going to make when he approached the ball on the successful onside kick the team executed during the 43-26 win at Houston on Oct. 16.
“I think a lot of that technique goes to my soccer background,” Oldroyd said. “I like doing a lot of tricky things where I can sort of disguise my approach. The idea is to have the same run-up so no one knows where I am going, where I can have the same steps and put it anywhere on the field. I’ve worked with my specialist coaches a lot and had them try to guess where I was going with my approach. It was lots of work with that technique that got it to where it was.”
He explained that the concept for the kick, which is called the “chip-9,” was one he brought with him when he got to Provo.
“That’s something I’ve been working on for a long time,” Oldroyd said. “I did similar things in high school and I brought it to the coaches this last year. We’ve been tweaking it, getting it ready to go. I was anxious. We had it ready, so I was excited to get the opportunity to pull it out.”
Although it sounds like it could be a golf term, Oldroyd said the name doesn’t have anything to do with being out on the links.
“Unfortunately the name is not a reference to golf,” Oldroyd said. “I do love golf though and I play a lot. The chip is the tag for the style of kick, something that goes back to high school.”
The reality is that all the pieces had to come together for the play to work, including having a player on the edge who could read the ball in the air.
That was the job of wide receiver Talmage Gunther, a former quarterback at Lone Peak, who gathered the chipped kick in just beyond the required 10 yards.
“All the credit goes to Talmage, who made the play to come up and catch it at the right distance,” Oldroyd said. “It felt good that the coaches and my guys on kickoff believed in me to make that play.”
The success on the onside kick is just another example of Oldroyd’s proficiency in special teams. He has been almost automatic on his placekicking and already blasted a 54-yard field goal.
He said that while he can kick it 70 yards in practice, he doesn’t think he’ll ever kick a field goal much more than 60 yards.
Oldroyd started his career strong at BYU but struggled during parts of the 2019 season. His hope is that he will be able to put those miscues behind him and continue being steady for the Cougars.
“I know I’m capable of achieving a lot at this position,” Oldroyd said. “It was frustrating at times last year. This year I have tried to be more consistent and mentally tough even if things don’t go my way. Last year definitely wasn’t the best. I think there were some highlights but I learned a lot from it. I’m trying to be consistent this year and be focused even in low-pressure situations to make the most of my opportunities when I get on the field.”
And when it is time for another onside kick, he said opposing teams can’t just expect him to replicate what he did at Houston.
“I can do a lot of things that are similar,” Oldroyd said. “Maybe in the future we will pull a couple of them out.”