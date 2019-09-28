For those BYU football fans with weak constitutions, you might not want to look at the following numbers before the Cougars face Toledo on Saturday.
Yes, they are disconcerting.
Here is what the Rocket rushing attack as done in three games:
- Kentucky (38-24 loss): 181 yards, 3 TDs.
- Murray State (45-0 win): 190 yards, 2 TDs.
- Colorado State (41-35 win): 436 yards, 4 TDs.
Now look at how the BYU defense has done at stopping the run in its first four games:
- Utah (30-12 loss): 262 yards allowed, 2 TDs.
- Tennessee (29-26 2OT win): 242 yards allowed, 0 TDs.
- USC (30-27 OT win): 171 yards allowed, 1 TD.
- Washington (45-19 loss): 187 yards allowed, 1 TD.
If numbers give a good overview, than the Cougars appear to be headed for disaster.
But make no mistake ... BYU knows it has to slow the potent Toledo ground game to give itself the best chance to win.
“They run the ball a lot more than they throw it,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “The emphasis on stopping the run has to be up there. We have to do a lot of different things. There is a good group of players and we think we can put them in position to have success against the run. That has to happen this week.”
Sitake said the statistics show that BYU has faced some good running backs but also that it hasn’t played it’s best football.
“In the first week, we didn’t tackle very well,” Sitake said. “I thought we improved on that but we’ve had injuries along the way and had to move guys around. When it comes down to it, we’ve just got to execute better defensively. We need to make sure we are at our best.”
Cougar senior safety Austin Lee credit the opponents for their success in the first four games and knows it won’t get easier this week.
“Toledo is going to be another challenge for us,” Lee said. “I think the biggest thing is to come down to the fundamentals, doing their assignments and playing with the technique that the coaches teach them. We need to do that every time and then from there we can adjust as needed.”
One of the issues BYU has struggled with in the two losses is falling behind and trying to force big plays. Lee said the Cougar leaders work hard to try to keep everyone on the same page.
“It’s just a constant reminder,” Lee said. “On the field we say, ‘Let’s do our job.’ It’s also emphasized when we’re on the field that we need to step it up because it’s a big-time down for us or it’s a big opportunity for us to step up. But it’s emphasized more so off the field, that we need to do our job and do our part then everything will take care of itself. We’ve got to continue to emphasize it or we won’t be very assignment sound and then it will get even uglier.”
Since BYU is facing a Rocket squad with an excellent running back in sophomore Bryant Kobeck (47 rushes, 263 yards, 5 TDs) and an elusive running quarterback in senior Mitchell Guadagni (30 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs), discipline will be vital for the Cougar defensive effort.
“We haven’t faced a whole lot of teams who have used the designed quarterback run against us,” linebackers coach Ed Lamb said Tuesday. “In the first game against Utah, they probably could have but didn’t feel like they needed to risk it. Toledo’s quarterback is a good runner and then their tailback is one of the best in the country. If you commit too much to the run, they pull the ball out and throw the run-pass option. It’s going to have to be good, solid, sound defense.”
Much of the responsibility for doing that falls on the shoulders of the Cougar linebackers, many of which are still developing their instincts.
“The linebackers have to be able to read the action of the backfield and at the same time be able to read the level of the offensive line,” Lamb said. “If the offensive line is out low, then it’s a little fast. If the line is out higher, then the chances are it can be an RPO play.”
Coming off a poor performance in the loss to the Huskies last week, the BYU defense is determined that it will perform at a higher level.
“There’s a lot of frustration, obviously, from that loss and just how we handled ourselves and how we played,” Lee said. “We didn’t execute at the high level that we needed to and I don’t think we took a step forward. Each week we’re trying to get better and I don’t think we took a step forward from the previous game. Hopefully we can prepare well and by game day for Toledo we’ll execute well against them.”