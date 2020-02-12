BYU junior linebacker Chaz Ah You was arrested Saturday evening in Eagle Mountain on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Utah County Jail.
According to the police probable cause report, Ah You was spotted driving at 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone as well as following too closely and changing lanes without signaling.
He was pulled over and placed under arrest. During an inventory search of the vehicle, the police officer discovered two containers of alcohol, one partially full and one empty, as well as a THC vape pen.
Ah You was taken to the Utah County Jail where sobriety tests were performed. He has been charged with DUI, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.
Ah You played at BYU in the 2017 and 2019 seasons, with 40 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups in his career.
Before joining the Cougars, Ah You played at Timpview and Westlake high schools.
BYU's official statement on the situation is that it is "aware of the situation and are looking into it."
This is the second BYU football player to be charged with suspicion of DUI in the last two years.
Cougar wide receiver Neil Pau'u faced the same charges after an incident at BYU last June. He later plead guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving and although he remained with the team, he redshirted during the 2019 season.