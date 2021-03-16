BYU junior linebacker Chaz Ah You has had to deal with a some tough physical challenges after he had surgeries last fall.
“I’m still recovering from the surgeries but it’s coming along,” Ah You said during Monday’s teleconference. “I can feel the difference already. Once I lose a couple of the surgery pounds, I feel like I’ll be at a very elite level physically.”
While having his body get back to being at full strength will make a big difference for him on the field, Ah You has also become a champion for mental health.
He opened up about his personal challenges last fall and said that he sees it having an impact in the Cougar football program.
“I think the biggest impact it has made is just making it a more comfortable conversation,” Ah You said. “I’ve kind of put my neck out there on the line for people to kind of show them that this is something that a lot of people are dealing with. Since then I’ve had tons of teammates come up to me and I’ve been able to direct them to help, because I’m not an expert myself but I do know where they can find it.”
Beyond those individual conversations, Ah You appreciates the steps the team is taking to promote mental health.
“I think it’s really improved the team,” Ah You said. “We’ve had open conversations about it in our team meetings where we brought up mental health and we talked about it just as players. It’s really just become a more comfortable conversation for the team and now I think it’s really, really helped us bond together a lot.”
Ah You believes that the program is moving the right way and that it is impacting things in a variety of ways.
“The coaches have taken a big step forward as far as educating themselves on it,” Ah You said. “The academics people upstairs that we work with are also taking a lot of responsibility and learning and adapting to it. I think it’s really been cool to see the kind of the culture forming to open it up to everybody here at BYU. It’s really been cool to see people get more comfortable with that conversation.”
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said he’s glad that there are tools being developed to help the athletes face mental health challenges.
“I think this is something that we can rally around,” Sitake said. “We don’t want to hide from it or ignore it. Something that we’ve done as an athletic department and as a football team is hire people that are specialized in how they can help our players. I know the school is taking the right steps to get the right people to help those in the student body who may struggle with that. Any opportunity we can have to help our lives get better, I’m all for it. I’m definitely excited that we have that opportunity to get our players in a better position to feel comfortable and to get through some things and battle adversity.”
Ah You said he is “mentally feeling the best I have in years,” which is allowing him to be more focused on the physical aspect of the game.
“I’m hoping to you know step in and play that strong safe safety spot, fill in for Troy Warner from last year,” Ah You said. “It’s still pretty early in spring ball to declare who the two safeties are. It always seems like in fall camp we always have someone end up moving to linebacker or to corner. As of right now, we’re repping it out at safety, getting a lot of a lot of different looks and a lot of different combinations.”