BYU cornerback Isaiah Herron is listed on the 2019 roster as a freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.
But unlike in years past, Herron already has participated in four Cougar football games, registering four total tackles in his time on the field.
Herron is one of a number of BYU players who took advantage of the NCAA redshirt rule that was implemented in 2018. It allows athletes to participate in as many as four games and still be able to designate that season as their redshirt year.
Herron said he feels like he is already seeing the benefits as he prepares to play a big role in the BYU secondary in 2019.
“I definitely taught me a lot about being able to play in front of a crowd,” Herron said earlier in the week. “I was able to get that out of the way and know what to expect when I step on the field. I’m used to the atmosphere and I know what is going on, so I’m a lot more confident. The nerves aren’t as bad now as they were last year. I’m dialed in now.”
He recalled stepping on the field in the 28-23 win at Arizona in his first college football action.
“Oh, man, it was crazy,” Herron said. “I compare going out there for the first time in college football to going to a concert where you are the person in the middle and everyone is watching you and it’s loud. That’s what it felt like. It was surreal.”
As he got more time on the field against Cal, Wisconsin and Hawaii, however, Herron said he began to feel differently.
“By the Hawaii game — which was my last game last year — I was able to put the pieces together and play more like I want to play,” Herron said. “I didn’t think too much about the nerves. I was able to do my job in the red zone with the ball thrown my way four times.”
In the 10 months since he was last on the field, Herron has built on the foundation he gained in 2018 to improve his play. That has been something he has seen continue to grow during fall camp.
“I’ve been able to make a lot of plays since Day 1 to now and I’ve learned a lot more football,” Herron said. “I’ve been seeing things I didn’t see at the beginning of camp and I’m calling things out during plays. My IQ has definitely increased.”
He said an example he remembered of his increased awareness came when he was covering the slot receiver.
“They threw a post route and I jumped it,” Herron said. “I was able to pick it off across the middle. I’m just doing the best I can to show I can make plays.”
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford said Herron shown some big improvement.
“For him it was like a blessing to go down, to redshirt and then get in the weight room and change his body,” Gilford said. “He still has the same mentality as a ballhawk, a playmaker. He loves to throw his body in there as far as making tackles. It’s going to be fun to watch him play.”
Herron is one of a number of cornerbacks who saw early game action, competed on scout team and now Gilford sees them being more confident in their decision-making.
“They were going against receivers like Aleva Hifo and Matt Bushman every day in practice,” Gilford said. “It can’t get any better for a young guy to get that type of experience.”
Herron believes the Cougar cornerbacks unit has made some big strides.
“Everyone is grinding,” the freshman said. “We are definitely coaching each other up. We are making sure we have the rotations set and are calling out things to each other to make sure we are always getting better. We want a good defensive back corps. If someone gets hurt and someone else pops up, we don’t want to look like the guys who don’t know what they are doing.”
Gilford said he knows all of his cornerbacks need to be ready.
“We ended up playing our seventh or eighth guy against Utah last year,” Gilford said. “We had guys who went down, so we had to play those guys. It’s kind of a good thing that guys know that at any point, a coach may put them in.”