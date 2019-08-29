BYU vs. No. 14/15 Utah

TIME: 8:15 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN

WHERE: LaVell Edwards Stadium

CAPACITY: 63,725

THE WORD

BYU and Utah are playing for the 94th time. The Cougars trail in the series, 31-58-4, including last year's 35-27 loss in Salt Lake City ... BYU is 74-128-6 against teams that are currently in the PAC-12, including going 1-3 in 2018 (a win at Arizona and losses to Cal, Washington and Utah) ... Both head coaches in the matchup are BYU graduates and former players at BYU. Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake was a fullback for the Cougars from 1994, 1997-2000 while Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was a linebacker from 1978-1981.