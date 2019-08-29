Looking for a good omen for the BYU football team heading into tonight’s big in-state showdown against No. 14/15 Utah?
If so, you might want to look at how the Cougars have done in season-opening games in the last two decades.
Since 1999, BYU has won 16 of its 20 season-openers (80%), including five straight and 10 of the last 11.
Of course, Ute fans might respond by pointing out that their team has won 17-of-20 season-openers (85%), including 11 straight.
But the comparison breaks down when you examine the caliber of opponent.
During that stretch, Utah has a pair of wins at Michigan, one at Washington State and home wins over Arizona, Texas A&M and Pitt. Other contests against Power Five opponents resulted in losses at Oregon State, at UCLA and at home to Arizona.
Since 2011, the Utes have only played one season-opener against an opponent from one of the Power Five conferences, with six of the games coming against FCS opponents.
BYU’s list, on the other hand, includes 12 wins over Power Five opponents:
- Arizona (twice in Arizona, once in Provo).
- at Nebraska.
- at home vs. Washington State.
- at Ole Miss.
- at home vs. Washington (twice).
- Oklahoma (in Texas).
- at home vs. Notre Dame.
- at home vs. Georgia Tech.
- at home vs. Syracuse.
The four Cougar losses were at Virginia, at Arizona, vs. Florida State in Florida and at home to Boston College. Only four of BYU’s season-openers came against non-Power Five opponents.
In theory, those comparative numbers should give a Cougars an edge, since they are more used to facing high-level competition to start the season.
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said during Monday’s press conference that one of the reasons for the early success for the Cougars is that they are generally healthy to start the year.
“We have time to get everyone ready,” Sitake said. “For everyone coming off of offseason conditioning, surgeries and anyone that has any issues going on with their bodies, they can get that ready. The goal is to be ready by the time we open up for camp and then work at camp a little bit so they can get ready for the season. That’s for the guys that are recovering. For the most part, everyone uses that as a goal to get their body to 100 percent if possible.”
BYU senior linebacker Zayne Anderson talked about how the Cougars have found ways to play well for four quarters during the season-openers.
“It really is just always being ready,” Anderson said. “What we’re really putting our focus on this year is starting games fast and finishing them. Last year, there were some games where we started off slow and it really hurt us. Then there were games, like against Utah, where we didn’t finish. So just starting with the foot on the pedal and not letting off is something we’re really focusing on.”
Just about every team has some confusion and miscues during its first game, since there really isn’t anyway to truly simulate a game experience.
BYU junior tight end Matt Bushman said that the goal for the Cougars is to minimize those mistakes.
“One of the main things is to prepare so that we’re a fine-tuned team at the start of the season,” Bushman said. “In a lot of opening games, like Florida and Miami last weekend, there are so many penalties and missed assignments. Last year, we had a main emphasis on that, and we want to come out like we’re in mid-season form. We’ve worked really hard offensively, defensively and on special teams. We just want to go out there and be prepared for any type of situation. We don’t want to have those missed assignments or pre-snap penalties, so that we can give ourselves a chance to play the best game possible.”
Still, it is inevitable that when facing the Utes, something will go wrong and BYU will face significant adversity. Cougar senior safety Austin Lee said the team has tried to prepare for that as well.
“We like to train ugly, as we call it,” Lee said. “There are numerous times when coaches made us run ‘gassers’ right before we compete one-on-one. Since adversity does set in, when are you ever going to play fully ready and not be tired? We like to train in hard situations and we’ve been looking for the right kind of mindset to face adversity. We’re looking to be very optimistic in situations that do come.”
The end goal for BYU is the same as it has always been: To beat Utah.
Much is made of the fact that the Utes have won eight games in a row but the Cougar players — particularly the seniors — want all the focus to be on this year and the satisfaction that success would bring.
“It would mean so much,” Anderson said. “Right now we’re trying not to look back. Just like Kalani (Sitake) has said, we weren’t even a part of the losing streak eight years ago. But for me, as a senior, it really is important and we want to give these guys this unique opportunity and we’re really excited.”