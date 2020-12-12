The hope for a college football team is that it will come back hungrier after a loss. Athletes also don’t like to lose, so players remember when they lost to a team the previous year.
If both of those prove to be realities, the BYU football team should be doubly-motivated heading into Saturday night’s game against San Diego State.
The Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season, a disappointing 22-17 defeat at Coastal Carolina. BYU also struggled when it faced the Aztecs in 2019, losing a defensive struggle, 13-3.
“I think we all have a sour taste in our mouth,” Cougar senior defensive back Zayne Anderson said. “We played terrible last year and didn’t execute. I think San Diego State is a really good team and this is a really good opportunity to the loss we took. I don’t think we played our best game last week. I think the best thing we can do is come out and show what team we really are, the team we have shown we are throughout this entire season. The plan is to come out and execute.”
Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson, however, doesn’t believe in making a big about what happened in past games.
“I wouldn’t say this is about redemption,” Wilson said. “I just think having one loss is way better than two. I think that’s the key for this week is we don’t we don’t want to end our regular season that way. I feel like we did a great job of actually moving the ball last year. We did some good things but we couldn’t score. The focus is high execution and getting the ball into the end zone.”
Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes expects the team to bounce back and be ready to go, but he knows the Aztecs will be ready as well.
“One thing I know about our team is that they’ll respond to a challenge,” Grimes said. “We certainly did not play our best and we did some things that I think were not characteristic of this offense this year. I think every man has to step up to the challenge and be willing to win his one-on-one matchups and that’s one of the things that we did not do consistently enough in that game (at Coastal Carolina).”
He said he saw the same problems when BYU only managed to put three points on the board against San Diego State in 2019.
“San Diego State is really, really good on defense,” Grimes said. “It’s an incredible challenge for an offense and in particular for an offensive line. They make you earn your yards. There will be many opportunities in this game where we’ve got to win those one-on-one matchups. We’ve just got to perform better in those situations.”
Cougar senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said he expects the Aztecs to attempt to put BYU in similar situations this week like the Chanticleers did last week.
“I think they are really physical,” Kaufusi said. “They run a lot. I think we’ve really got to be honed in. I’m sure that they’ll try and do things that Coastal Carolina did and try to attack some of the weaknesses that we have on the defensive side. We’re really just focusing on bettering ourselves in every aspect of our defense.”
Wilson said the team knows that San Diego State is better than its record and the Cougars have to be prepared for a tough matchup.
“I think the biggest key is that these guys are good,” Wilson said. “They have lost a couple games but they’re hard to score on. They don’t give up a lot of points. Their offense hasn’t done a ton this year but all it takes is one game. What a great opportunity for us and I know it is for them as well.”