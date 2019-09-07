KNOXVILLE — With two college football teams taking the field desperate for success after tough opening-week losses, early success was going to be huge.
For 59 minutes and 38 seconds in Saturday night’s BYU-Tennessee game in Knoxville, the Cougars appeared to be headed to another close-but-not-enough road loss.
Trailing 16-13, the Cougars faced a third-and-6 from its own 20-yard line with 22 seconds left in the game and the clock running.
And then BYU football road magic turned everything around.
Cougar sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson found senior wide receiver Micah Simon wide open down the sideline for a 64-yard gain.
“It was four verticals,” Simon said. “I was on the same side as tight end Matt Bushman, who is a great player. I think the guys’ eyes were on him and I was open. Zach (Wilson) made a great pass. While I was running, I peeked up and saw the time. I saw a guy was with me, so I just wanted to secure it. I wanted to have time to spike the ball and get the field goal team out there.”
Simon went down with just enough time to kill the clock, giving sophomore kicker Jake (“the Make”) Oldroyd just enough time to nail a 33-yard field goal and send the game to overtime.
“It brought back familiar feelings,” Oldroyd said. “I love it. I’m so glad my team has faith in me in that opportunity. I’m so glad everyone made it possible for me to make that.”
BYU rode that momentum into the extra period, striking first on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to senior wide receiver Talon Shumway.
Tennessee answered with a touchdown of its own to tie the game at 23-23, but then it was the Volunteers who had the pressure of going first in the second overtime. The Cougar defense stood tall, forcing Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia to attempt and make his fourth field goal of the game, this one from 40 yards out.
BYU’s offense took the ball knowing a touchdown would win the game.
The Cougars went right to a trick play, going with the end-around toss to wide receiver Aleva Hifo, who gained 13 yards to put BYU in good position.
Then the Cougars just went to South Carolina transfer Ty’Son Williams, who started by getting the ball down to the 5-yard line. He then got his number called again and plunged in to the offense line — and just kept going.
“It was a power play that we called,” Williams said. “I got in there and got dirty. I just kept my feet moving. It’s been fun running behind that line since I got here.”
His scoring run started the wild BYU celebration, which had to be paused while the officials reviewed the play.
“That was one of those things where you fear they will review it and say it was not a TD,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I saw the officials run of the field and knew it was confirmed. I was just so proud of the guys. It was a great way to end the game. Ty’Son came from the SEC and the offensive line was great. It looked like a big old scrum play.”
The final push that got the Cougars the 29-26 double overtime win was a physical statement that showed BYU's toughness and resolve.
"It was a great game and we're obviously happy about the outcome," Sitake said. "Tennessee did some really good things but I think we just had some plays go our way. We had a couple more plays than they did and were able to come out victorious. It took all three phases to makes this work and I'm proud of our guys and how resilient they were."
The BYU players got to celebrate with the thousands of BYU fans who made the trip and enjoyed the dramatic victory, most of whom sang the fight song with the players or came down to the edge of the stands to get high-5s from the Cougars athletes.
Sitake said he was proud of how his guys didn’t just make plays at the end but also what they showed down the stretch.
“They were getting stronger and stronger,” Sitake said. “I liked the guys’ mentality. They were tired but they were having fun. They were really playing the game. Even when the game was stressful, guys were having fun.”