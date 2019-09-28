College students often use the words “road trip” to describe a spur-of-the-moment decision to go someplace fun for the weekend.
That phrase takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to college football.
There’s nothing last-minute about the logistics of moving a party of over a hundred players, coaches, trainers and staff across the country six or seven times a season, not to mention the equipment, lodging, meetings and meals that need to be organized.
The goal, of course, is to come out with a win and to follow a minute-by-minute itinerary. Coaches are creatures of habit and superstitious: If the special teams coach sat in a window seat on a successful road trip, that’s where he sits on the next one. As fans who wear their favorite team shirt or hat for each game knows, every little bit helps.
Since BYU began independence, there are few teams that can match the kind of travel the Cougars must make each season. Of course, Hawaii annually leads college football in travel miles. The Warriors will log 28,161 miles during their 2019 schedule. BYU is fifth on that list this year with 15,249 miles. That includes Saturday’s 3,290-mile round-tripper to Toledo. For the first time since going independent in 2011, the Cougars will make four trips to the Eastern time zone during a season — Tennessee, Toledo, South Florida and UMass.
The unique schedule allows for Cougar fans around the country to take in a game within a few hours of their homes and gives BYU the opportunity to play in some NFL venues as well.
In 2001, the Cougars rescheduled a trip to Mississippi State due to the terrorist attacks in New York on 9/11. Instead, the game was played on Dec. 1 in Starkville, Mississippi, followed by a Dec. 8 meeting at Hawaii. BYU logged over 9,500 travel miles in a week, lost All-American running back Luke Staley to a knee injury in a 41-38 win at Mississippi State and saw their undefeated season come to an end in a 72-45 mauling by Hawaii on the islands.
That was a road trip from … well, you know.
Many of the Cougars road trips to the West Coast are less than two hours one way. But how does BYU fare when it turns east or makes the 6,000-mile round-trip jaunt to Hawaii?
Since 2010 the Cougars are 13-14 when making those long trips, including wins at Ole Miss (2011), Hawaii twice (2011 and 2017), Georgia Tech (2012), Houston (2013), Texas (2014), Michigan State (2016) and Wisconsin (2018).
BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb has experienced all kinds of road trips in his coaching career, from riding the bus at the University of Redlands to budget travel at places such as the University of San Diego and Southern Utah to the chartered plane comfort that the Cougars enjoy.
“BYU has maybe more experience than most teams, certainly since independence, in making those trips across the country,” Lamb said. “I think one of the things this administration has learned is to invest in Thursday travel for a Saturday game, particularly a Saturday noon or afternoon game. We’re doing that again (for Toledo). We did that for Tennessee.
“If you’ve made that kind of trip before on your own, there’s just a kind of general level of physical and mental fogginess for about 24 hours. Now we’re traveling about 36 hours before the game and it’s made a marked difference. I’ve been a part of both types of travel now, traveling on Thursday and traveling on Friday, and it makes a huge difference.”
BYU plays Toledo at noon Eastern time, so 10 a.m. in the Mountain West and an eye-rubbing 9 a.m. for fans on the West Coast who opted to spend $5 for ESPN+ this week. The players — and the Cougar fans — are making preparations to be ready for the early kickoff. For the team, it’s not so much a road trip as a business trip with the only goal to come out with a victory.
“It’s just like my prep off the field,” BYU senior running back Emmanuel Esukpa said. “Getting more sleep, getting more hydration and eating well, things like that. It’s shorter work traveling earlier, so you have to take care of your body more. That’s huge on a road trip.”
BYU has future road trips planned to Northern Illinois and Minnesota (2020), Baylor and Georgia Southern (2021), Liberty (2022), Virginia, Houston, Arkansas and Central Florida (2023), East Carolina and North Carolina State (2024) and Hawaii and Rice (2025).
Those frequent-flyer miles can be difficult, but often rewarding in the life of independence for the BYU football team.